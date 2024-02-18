Wake Forest bats awaken in 14-3 win over Akron

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – In the first two games of its 2024 season opening weekend, the Wake Forest bats were just a touch off, scoring nine and five runs respectively. That changed Sunday, when the Deacs teed off on Akron, scoring on five of their six trips to the plate in a seven-inning, 14-3 run-rule victory.

“I thought we did a good job with two outs today…” Tom Walter said postgame in regards to the team’s hitting Sunday, as opposed to ‘pressing’ on Friday. “First two, three innings, I didn’t think we swung the bat particularly well. But, once we got a little bit of a lead there and a cushion, the guys kind of relaxed and took a deep breath and had better at bats. I think it was more just relaxing and getting into the flow of the season.”

“I think the first couple of days, we were all trying to hit homeruns,” Austin Hawke explained. “This game, particularly, we got the ball down. “

Following two one-run innings to open the game, Wake Forest cracked it open in the third. Winnay kicked it off with an RBI-single over the third baseman. Hawke joined with one of his own and Adam Tellier continued his strong weekend debut with a near-homer that scored two.

Marek Houston and Nick Kurtz added to the scoring in the fourth, and the Deacons secured the comfortable win an inning later with a six-run fifth.

Wingate transfer Seaver King notched his first home run with Wake Forest that inning, to go with his first D1 hit in the third. The junior combined for an 0-7 line in the Deacons’ first two games, but Sunday, it was just a matter of getting the first.

“The first one is always the hardest,” King said. “You get that out of the way, and you start playing a little bit more free. My teammates were really good with staying on me and telling me ‘your turn soon’ kind of thing. That really helped me.”

“Good to see Seaver King get going because, obviously, we need him to be the team we want to be,” Walter noted.

Like King, Hawke also found his footing as the weekend progressed. After an oh-for day at the plate Friday, he hit 3-6 with six RBI in the final two games.

“Austin didn’t have a great day on Friday, but I thought he made some really good adjustments into Saturday,” Walter said. “After his first at bat on Saturday, really the rest of his at-bats all weekend were really good.”

“[I was] kinda nervous to start the first couple of games…” Hawke added. “Getting the first one out of the way relaxed me, made me feel a lot more confident in the box. Loosened me up.”

Michael Massey opened the game on the mound with an up-and-down three innings. Though holding the Zips hitless, his start was marred by two walks, two wild pitches and one hit batter.

“Michael Massey’s not back to full strength yet, so we’re slowly going to build him up,” Walter said. “Obviously didn’t have his good stuff today, but battled and found a way to get us nine outs.”

Walter later added that Massey is ramping his pitching back up after recently injuring his triceps. The hope is to have him reach four innings in his next appearance and work up from there.

The best pitching performance of the day likely goes to Ben Shenosky. With the bases loaded and just one out in the fifth, the sophomore came in from the bullpen and induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and stem the bleeding. He finished with a scoreless, no-hit 1.2 innings with two strikeouts.

Wake Forest has a one-day break before returning to action Tuesday for a midweek clash at UNCG. First pitch is set for 4pm, with freshman Haiden Leffew slated to start on the mound.