Game-tying shot misses wide, Wake Forest falls at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – A few ticks above six seconds remained on the clock and, despite everything, Wake Forest had a chance to win the game or send it to overtime. Cam Hildreth, after indicating Hunter Sallis should inbound the ball, caught it a quarter-way up the court and dribbled to the baseline. Hildreth’s complete drive to the hoop never fully materialized; he turned on the pull-up and sent the ball wide off the rim, icing the 49-47 Deacons loss and sending the team back home with another game that was close, but not enough.

Hildreth finished the game 2-10 from the field. Sallis, who has developed into Wake Forest’s premier guard of late, shot 50%. Yet, a critical final attempt for the bucket never touched his hands.

“The last play was poorly executed,” head coach Steve Forbes said postgame. “We run that play…three-to-four times a week.

“Cameron had no business bringing that ball up. It was Hunter’s ball to bring. I don’t know what happened there.”

In that situation, where Wake Forest desperately needed a timeout — and could’ve used it to draw up a better look — it didn’t have any.

A precious one was used at the 7:34 mark when, coming out of the media timeout, Wake had to use another because the team couldn’t inbound the ball. The Deacs called their final timeout with 1:06 remaining after Hildreth laid in a bucket to tighten the deficit to two.

“This is where you need a time out, but we didn’t have it,” Forbes said. “So you got to run it. It’s not like we had it. We poorly executed, which ultimately comes on my shoulders.”

Coming out of the final media timeout, the score was 43-42 Virginia. In the closing minutes, though, Wake Forest seldom won its offensive possessions. The team missed several shots and a Damari Monsanto three-point attempt was blocked.

The Deacons shot 34.5% on the contest. 10 of the team’s 19 makes were accounted for by Sallis and Efton Reid. Additionally, the team struggled to work the ball inside and registered several shot-clock violations.

“The ball’s gotta move,” Forbes said. “Virginia is not a team you can just dribble around against. You have to dribble into the gap, knowing they’re going to strip and rip you, and you have to come off the ball kicking and get them behind the play.

“When we did share the ball, we had 11 assists on 19 baskets. So we needed to do that more, in my opinion.”

“Our defense just had to toughen up and make them earn everything,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett noted. “When we ever broke down defensively, if we weren’t quite right, again [Wake is] a good offensive team, they made us pay. They certainly missed some open shots [though].”

The Deacons also struggled again from the three-point line, hitting just five of 21.

“I think, to win here, you gotta make 10,” Forbes said. “We didn’t. Probably had some other good looks but I think part of it is their defense is obviously outstanding.”

Wake Forest’s defense, for the most part, was strong, too; the team registered four kills in the first half and two in the second, while holding Virginia to 40.7% from the field. Of the Cavaliers’ final 14 shots, the Deacs held them to just three makes.

But, the Deacs couldn’t get the key stops in critical moments. Trailing by two off the Hildreth layup with just over a minute remaining, Reece Beekman dribbled into space and lobbed the ball to Ryan Dunn, who wasn’t able to get the shot to go. But, freshman Blake Buchanan was there for the put-back finish to double the lead back to four.

Wake Forest had seldom used the blitz all day, but on that play, Reid stepped up to double Beekman, opening the passing lane down low for Dunn after Monsanto stepped up to protect the front of the paint.

“Credit to Beekman…” Forbes said. “He forced us to veer back, which means basically switch, in the second half…he did a good job of exposing that. The one time we blitzed, it was the one time that he made the play. They just throw it up to the rim, and we need to get that ball. We got Damari in there, he’s a little shorter than Andrew. Andrew’s at four, maybe we get that ball.”

Wake Forest also got beat defensively out of the under-four media timeout. With the Virginia lead down to one, a brilliantly drawn up play — along with multiple picks — opened up three-point specialist Isaac McKneely for the knock-down triple.

“We set a lot of off-ball screens, ball screens and it’s one of those actions that you look at to try to get a clean look,” Bennett said. “We hadn’t used it, and I thought there might be an opportunity. And if it wasn’t there, we just would play on. But that was a big-time pass by Reece and a big-time shot by Isaac that we needed.”

As always, but especially with the ACC and NCAA tournaments quickly approaching, minds turn to where Wake Forest is, and what it still needs to do. Forbes has made his disagreement with some of the metric systems clear. He did so again following the loss.

“[My team doesn’t] know it’s a quad one loss,” he said. “For me, it’s a loss at Virginia. This is the whole farce of the whole thing. So it’s a more valuable win if Virginia is 27 and not 35. Get the hell out of here. That’s the stupidity of the whole thing. That’s why I refuse to acknowledge it with my players. Because every game is important, not just quad ones. I don’t get into that.”

What Forbes did recognize is the importance of what stands directly in front of them, a Pitt team that defeated the Demon Deacons by five less than three weeks ago.

“We got to hold court at home,” Forbes said. “Our biggest concern is Pitt, who’s won more games on the road than they have at home. They won here. They won at Duke.”

It’s a quick turnaround, too. Tipoff is set for 9pm Tuesday night on ACC Network.