Wake Forest claims opening day victory over Fordham

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – It was the first official pitch the Wake Forest bats saw in the 2024 season. It was also Ball State transfer Adam Tellier’s first as a Deacon. The ball didn’t stay in the park for long — 104 mph off the bat and 407 feet over the left field wall. Wake Forest never caught fire, but the heat was there in that moment and others, as the Deacs went on to win rather comfortably in their opening day match with Fordham, 9-3.

Until the fifth inning, the story from there had more to do with the fact that opening day means some bumps in the road along the way — Josh Hartle’s first inning was marred by a run that developed off an Austin Hawke bobble at second base, though it was not scored an error. The Deacons finished with two on the game.

The errors led to a mound visit by pitching coach Corey Muscara that challenged the infielders on body language.

“We had some guys hanging their heads after a couple errors,” head coach Tom Walter said. “Errors happen, it’s part of it…[Muscara] just need[ed] to make sure that those guys that just made errors [still] want the baseball.”

Hartle’s start was otherwise sterling in his first evening as Wake Forest’s No. 1 starting pitcher. In 5.2 innings, the junior allowed three hits and that lone first-inning run, while striking out four.

Tip of the cap to our captain



5.2 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 4 K | 0 BB | 88 TP #MTFY | #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/Auji4a4ik6 — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) February 17, 2024

“I’ve been thinking about it really for a long time,” Hartle said of his first start in the Friday role. “It’s been a couple of years. I mean, even dating back to high school, that was always a dream of mine, to be the Friday night guy. But it became real the past couple of weeks, and [it’s] something that I’ve visualized. It’s hard to put into words, it’s kind of a different feeling on Friday. It’s a different meaning.”

The first-inning run was a bit of a gut check for all those visualizations, though.

“Everything unfolded really quick,” Hartle said. “I wasn’t rattled or anything. I want to set the tone like Rhett Lowder. And I was like, ‘well, not doing that,’ so I had to find a way to get through this one way or another. Luckily, it was limited damage and [we] got back in the dugout. Then Telly picked me up with the homer to tie it up and it was a brand new game again.”

To make up for the mistake that led to the first run, Hawke did later account for three of the Deacons’ nine total. In the bottom of the second, the North Carolina transfer — and younger brother of Wake Forest alum Tommy Hawke — flew an arching ball to center that appeared to be the final out of the inning. That is, until the ball was dropped, kicked around a few times by the Rams and ended with Hawke and two other runners crossing home.

Wake Forest found additional offensive success in the fifth inning. With runners on second and third, Jake Reinisch rocketed a double to left field, plating two. Catcher Tate Ballestero joined in with a two-RBI single in the ensuing at-bat, extending the Deacs’ lead to seven.

Reinisch’s return as a starter was and is an important one for Wake Forest. After hitting .318 in 2022, injuries and a stacked lineup kept him from playing more last season. In just 26 games, the now senior hit .171.

“It’s huge…” Walter said. “[Nick] Kurtz and [Seaver] King are gonna get theirs…We need to have Rhino in that five-hole right behind them driving in runs like he did today.”

Otherwise, Wake Forest’s bats were relatively mild. The team finished with just five hits, and wasn’t able to score a run in over half of its trips to the plate.

“Offensively, we didn’t have a very good day today,” Walter said. “I was really disappointed in our bats. We talk about stacking quality at-bats all the time and we only did that on two different occasions today.

“I think it’s a little bit that Adam Tellier hit the first pitch of the game over the fence, and quite honestly, I felt like we were just trying to homer for the rest of the game. Again, part of that is just a lot of new guys in there trying to make an impression, trying to win a job. We were pressing tonight.”

With some of these non-conference contests, part of the equation is Wake Forest answering some questions, both internally and externally. The Deacs still need to figure out who they are, who Team 110 is. There’s a long way to go in that journey.

“Our guys need to answer their own questions,” Walter said. “We have guys that are searching a little bit right now and trying to figure out what their roles are, who they are and what they do. We haven’t quite put that together yet…we’re kind of feeling our way through that a little bit right now. We’ll get there. We have the makings of a really good club.”

One of the questions is the bullpen. Wake Forest lost a lot of talent there to the MLB Draft and graduation. Additionally, several players are out for the time being, most notably Cole Roland and Joe Ariola. That left freshman Blake Morningstar to clean up the final two innings. After giving up a two-run home run, Morningstar shut the door with three strikeouts, four total on his night.

“That was awesome,” Hartle said. “Blake reminds me a lot of myself as a freshman, and for him to do that, I was super proud to see him out there on Friday night after I pitched. He’s been through a lot. He wants to be great. And he will [be] one day, for sure.”

Ahead of Morningstar, Will Ray pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings that Walter was “really happy with.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the Deacons, who will return to The Couch Saturday at noon for a game against Illinois.

Pinch Hits: Wake Forest played in front of a regular-season, single-game home record crowd of 3,514 … Josh Hartle was a little more animated on some pitch calls than normal. Tom Walter said he “understood why.” Hartle noted, “It takes a lot for me to get mad.” … Hartle’s 87 pitches were right about where Walter and staff wanted him to be. The goal is to get Chase Burns six innings on Saturday, but Michael Massey is expected to be more around three