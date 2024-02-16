Game Preview: Wake Forest vs Virginia

For every college basketball team, March is on the horizon. For Wake Forest, crunch time is now. The Deacs sit squarely on the bubble according to most bracketologists. The metrics are very good, but the resume is holding the team back. A way to fix that — win at Virginia. That’s a Quad-One that won’t disappear. It’s an opportunity to change some narratives and get a big win. And, while there are still a few chances to make a move ahead, more and more are going into the rearview mirror. It’s time to strike.

Game Info

Teams: Wake Forest (16-8, 8-5 ACC), Virginia (19-6, 10-4 ACC)

Date: Saturday Feb. 17

Time: 12pm

Location: John Paul Jones Arena; Charlottesville, VA

Broadcast: ESPN2; Jay Alter and Debbie Antonelli

History

Two seasons ago, a win in Charlottesville against Virginia was the beginning of a huge run for Wake Forest. The victory opened a four-game win streak that saw the Deacs rise from No. 57 in KenPom to 34. It was also a sign of just how far Wake Forest had come during Steve Forbes’ short tenure in Winston-Salem.

Last season, a matchup with the Cavaliers had the opposite effect. After clawing within one midway through the second half, Wake Forest couldn’t finish the job, and the defeat was the beginning of a four-game losing streak that significantly impacted the hopes of a NCAA Tournament bid.

And, just over a month ago, it was the Deacons who got back to winning ways against the Cavaliers, holding Virginia to just 47 points on 16-57 shooting. Hunter Sallis led with 21, and Wake Forest shot 48% from three-point range en route to the 19-point victory. It was Virginia’s last loss until Tuesday against Pitt.

The Metrics

Virginia trails Wake Forest’s No. 27 KenPom rating at No. 51, though the teams are separated by just four spots in NET (WF 37, UVA 41). Most notably, Virginia is the slowest team in all of college basketball, per KenPom, to go along with an offensive efficiency ranked 121st. The Cavaliers are one of the best defensive squads in the nation, though, coming in at No. 16.

On defense, UVA boasts the 22nd-best opponent effective FG% at 46%, the No. 7 block rate at 15.8% and the No. 20 steal percentage at 12.6.

Offensively, the Hoos are a very strong three-point shooting team, but sit well below average from inside the arc. The free-throw percentage, 65.7, is one of the worst in the country. Virginia has the No. 4 turnover percentage, just 13.3% of possessions, to go with the top non-steal-turnover rate in all of college basketball.

One final, but interesting, note: UVA’s “two foul participation” rate is 8.4%, well into the 300s in the nation and 13% below NCAA average. If/when a player picks up multiple fouls in the first half, they sit.

The Games

Q1: 2-2

Q2: 4-3

Q3: 7-1

Q4: 6-0

Best Win: 66-65 victory over Clemson (Feb. 3, Away)

Concerning Loss: 76-54 defeat to Notre Dame (Dec. 30, Away)

The Lineup

Virginia runs a pretty hard-set eight-deep lineup, but a decent amount of the minutes are going to the starters — 32.1% come from the bench, just about average in the NCAA this season. There is certainly some experience in the form of Reece Beekman and transfer forwards Jake Groves and Jordan Minor, but otherwise this team is pretty young. Virginia’s three other impact guards are all sophomores, and up-and-coming forward Blake Buchanan is a freshman.

The Starters

G Reece Beekman

Beekman has seemingly been around college basketball forever; this is his fourth season as an impact player for the Cavaliers, averaging a career-high 14 points per game in 31 minutes. He’s a solid shooter at 45.3%, and boasts 151 assists, the second-best rate in the nation. But, Beekman’s biggest threat may still be on defense. The senior is gritty and causes discomfort for the opponent left and right. His 58 steals lead the team by a wide margin — and are No. 14 in the country — and he’s also posted an impressive 13 blocks for his 6’3” frame.

G Isaac McKneely

McKneely is a three-point killer, plain and simple. He leads the Cavaliers in both three-point attempts and makes, registering a 47.3% hit rate, good for 16th in the NCAA. In Virginia’s first ACC game this season, the sophomore blitzed Syracuse with eight threes en route to a 22-point effort. Then he did the same thing three nights later against NC Central. A few weeks ago, he hit six against Georgia Tech. Notably, though, he was held to zero three-point makes by Wake Forest in the Deacons’ victory.

G Andrew Rhode

Rhode, a sophomore that transferred to Charlottesville after a year at St. Thomas (Minn), has started 24 of 25 games for the Cavaliers. In 26 minutes per contest, he’s proven to not be a prolific shooter, averaging 31.3% from the field and under five points. He holds the second-most assists on the team, but it’s barely half of Beekman’s.

Rhode seldom goes to the free-throw line, and when he does, he makes just 43%.

G Ryan Dunn

Though 6’8”, Dunn is listed by UVA as a guard. With 27 minutes per game, Dunn leads the team in FG% at 58.7, with almost all coming from two-point range. The guard has posted 174 rebounds, more than double the closest player, as well as a staggering 55 blocks. His 37 steals only trail Beekman.

F Jordan Minor

Minor’s first start of the season was against Wake Forest. Since then, he’s averaged 20.5 minutes per game. Minor is shooting 50% from the field on limited shots, but has not proven himself as a consistent rebounder.

The Depth Pieces

F Jake Groves

The 6’9” grad from Oklahoma has played in every game this season for UVA and started 11, but hasn’t done so since the team’s last game against Wake Forest. Like McKneely, Groves can hit threes, converting on 50% of his 76 attempts. His overall FG% is also 50.

Groves is the leading foul-getter on the team in 19 minutes per contest.

F Blake Buchanan

A freshman, Buchanan is an important contributor. Playing 14 minutes per game, the Idaho native is shooting 44% on less than three shots per contest. Notably, nearly half of Buchanan’s rebounds have occurred on the offensive end.

G Taine Murray

Murray, who hails from New Zealand, doesn’t shoot the ball often. And, when he does, it tends to be from three-point range. 26 of the junior’s 48 shots come from behind the arc, and he currently makes them 46.2% of the time. He’s rocking a 52.1 field-goal percentage.

Essex’s Take/Keys to the Game

In my previous preview ahead of the first Virginia game back on Jan. 13, I wrote these exact words: “I think this team is really good when it plays at its best. Heck, I think Wake Forest can be one of the best teams in the ACC by the time this season is over. This is where things start to get real. This stretch coming up is where the Deacs can prove themselves, and that all starts with Virginia on Saturday.”

A month later, that all still feels true. I do think Wake Forest is a really good basketball team. Time and time again, especially recently, the Deacons have passed the eye test. When they play well, I think the Deacs can beat anyone. As for the thought on being one of the best teams in the ACC, Wake Forest is currently No. 4 in the conference standings.

And, true to form, this stretch coming up is when things become incredibly important. The Deacs are still searching for their first Quad-One win, whether it’s through a back door or a victory now. The team will almost certainly need it to go dancing in March. Virginia is the perfect game for that. It’s time for Wake to truly prove itself.

Here’s how the Deacs do that — and come away with a massive win — on Saturday.

Calling foul on the fouls

Fouls are keeping some of Wake Forest’s best players off the court, most notably the front-court, where Efton Reid and Andrew Carr are two of the Deacons’ most impactful players. The fouling is especially applicable to Reid. Since he began starting for Wake Forest, Reid has averaged 3.57 fouls per game, reached at least four seven times and fouled out twice.

This was incredibly hurtful to Wake Forest’s chances of defeating Duke on Monday. Reid could only play 15 minutes, but his impact when on the court was felt — he was one of just two Deacons with a positive +/-. Who knows what happens if he could’ve played 25.

Coach Steve Forbes said on his radio show this week, per Cam Debro: “I got after him pretty hard after the game. First time ever. I just felt like he let us down. It’s one thing to foul, another for silly fouls. You’ll get some crazy calls, I get it. [But] when he was on the court, they couldn’t guard him.”

It’s what we’ve known all along — Efton Reid is very important to Wake Forest when he’s on the court. When he’s not, there’s a missing link. The Deacons need him. He needs to be out there. That means the fouls must come down. If not, a new plan on his usage will have to come into play.

Three-point defense

The Deacs knocked down 10 three-pointers in their win over Virginia in January. It was a shooting special. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, struggled shooting the ball as a team — the Hoos’ three-point percentage was actually better than two-pointers.

Virginia is a three-point type of team, as said in the metrics portion of this preview. McKneely and Groves can make it rain, Murray and Rhode aren’t bad either. Most games, this team will make shots from behind the arc. Limiting those makes — what Wake Forest was able to do last time — will be critical, especially if this team resets back to the mean a bit on twos.

Precious possessions

Wake Forest deserves some credit, it did a fantastic job at limiting turnovers against one of the best teams it’ll play — Duke — in one of the hardest venues in the country.

But, in the Deacs’ first game against Virginia this season, it won despite 17 turnovers. It was the highest turnover percentage Wake Forest has had all season. Sure, the game ended in a victory, but when playing a team that rarely turns it over, retaining as much possession as possible is pretty important.

Your practice. Not theirs, yours

It’s been mentioned a few times in the Wake Forest press conferences — wanting to make a game look like its practice, not the opponents. Against a defense that is insanely good, there is not a game more true for this ideal than Virginia.

One must not play into the hands of the Cavaliers’ defense with slow play and poor end-of-shot-clock shots. Wake Forest must emulate its play from the prior matchup with the Hoos — strong ball movement, good shot selection and execution.

Prediction

I said it the last time Wake Forest played Virginia, I like the matchups here. To me, it all revolves around what the Deacons’ offense does. Play your game responsibly and make shots, I like your chances. With that in mind, one could certainly pick Wake Forest to win.

In this case, as much as I want to, I won’t. To me, the Deacs have not fully proven themselves yet on the road, though the grit against Duke is duly noted (I liked how Wake Forest played, despite the loss).

John Paul Jones is a tough place to go win a game, especially when the Cavaliers are coming off a home loss.

But hey, it’s possible. Heck, I even like Wake Forest a fair amount in this game. But, the Deacs have to prove it first.

Virginia wins 67-63