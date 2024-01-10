Wake Forest Football: Changes to the 2024 Schedule

The Deacs are currently in the middle of basketball season, but that doesn’t mean that the football program has been taking time off. Today, Wake Forest announced a few changes to the upcoming 2024 season, most notably, the addition of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to the schedule.

Wake was originally slated to play Army in West Point this season, but with the Black Knights joining the AAC because realignment never sleeps, Army suddenly went from having all non-conference games to just 2 (with 8 conference games + Air Force + Navy as a non-conference game). That meant there was a pretty good chance that the Deacs were getting dropped from Army’s schedule.

As a replacement, the Deacs have added Louisiana as a home game on September 28th. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the 2023 season at 3-5 in the SBC and 6-7 overall, including a 34-31 overtime loss to Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl. An added bonus of this change is that Louisiana doesn’t run the triple option, which the Deacs always seems to have incredible difficulties stopping.

Since replacing an away game against Army with a home game against Louisiana would have meant the Deacs had 8 total home games next season (4 ACC home games and all 4 non-conference games), Wake and UConn have swapped hosting dates in their series to help balance out the schedule. The Deacs will now travel to East Hartford this season and host the Huskies in 2028.

Props to all the teams involved for working together and getting this sorted out so quickly.

Go Deacs!