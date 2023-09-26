Wake Forest Basketball: ACC Schedule Announced

Football season is just getting going, but it won’t be long before the Deacs are back on the hardwood. With the ACC releasing the conference schedule on Tuesday night, we now have a complete look at who and when the Deacs will be playing this season.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2023-24 basketball season:
Nov 6 (Mon) vs Elon
Nov 10 (Fri) at Georgia
Nov 16 (Thu) vs Utah (Charleston Classic)
Nov 17 (Fri) vs. Towson/Houston (Charleston Classic)
Nov 19 (Sun) vs TBD (Charleston Classic)
Nov 24 (Fri) vs Charleston Southern
Nov 29 (Wed) vs Florida
Dec 6 (Wed) vs Rutgers
Dec 9 (Sat) vs New Jersey Institute
Dec 18 (Mon) vs Delaware State
Dec 21 (Thu) vs Presbyterian College
Dec 30 (Sat) vs Virginia Tech
Jan 2 (Tue) at Boston College
Jan 6 (Sat) vs Miami
Jan 9 (Tue) at Florida State
Jan 13 (Sat) vs Virginia
Jan 16 (Tue) at NC State
Jan 20 (Sat) vs Louisville
Jan 22 (Mon) at North Carolina
Jan 31 (Wed) at Pitt
Feb 3 (Sat) vs Syracuse
Feb 6 (Tue) at Georgia Tech
Feb 10 (Sat) vs NC State
Feb 12 (Mon) at Duke
Feb 17 (Sat) at Virginia
Feb 20 (Tue) vs Pittsburgh
Feb 24 (Sat) vs Duke
Feb 27 (Tue) at Notre Dame
Mar 2 (Sat) at Virginia Tech
Mar 5 (Tue) vs Georgia Tech
Mar 9 (Sat) vs Clemson
At first glance, this should be a pretty favorable schedule for the Deacs. To start with, Wake will open conference play with a home game for the first time since they upset #19 North Carolina in 2014. While the Deacs will play Miami and Virginia at home with no students, Wake finally gets to play Duke in the Joel in February, which should make for an entertaining environment. The Deacs also end the season with 4 of their final 6 games at home, which could potentially give them some momentum heading into the ACC Tournament.
Looking at the opponents Wake will play twice this season, the Deacs have NC State and Duke both home and away as always (or until next year), and they will also play Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Pitt, and Virginia twice this season. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech both finished last season with losing records in the conference, and Pitt and NC State will likely be taking a step back after losing several starters off of last year’s teams. Duke and Virginia will likely be very good again this year, as Tony Bennett always has the Cavs playing at a high level, and the Blue Devils returned most of their players from a team that won the conference last season.
Basketball season will be here before you know it!
Go Deacs!
