Wake Forest Basketball: ACC Schedule Announced

Football season is just getting going, but it won’t be long before the Deacs are back on the hardwood. With the ACC releasing the conference schedule on Tuesday night, we now have a complete look at who and when the Deacs will be playing this season.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2023-24 basketball season:

Nov 6 (Mon) vs Elon

Nov 10 (Fri) at Georgia

Nov 16 (Thu) vs Utah (Charleston Classic)

Nov 17 (Fri) vs. Towson/Houston (Charleston Classic)

Nov 19 (Sun) vs TBD (Charleston Classic)

Nov 24 (Fri) vs Charleston Southern

Nov 29 (Wed) vs Florida

Dec 6 (Wed) vs Rutgers

Dec 9 (Sat) vs New Jersey Institute

Dec 18 (Mon) vs Delaware State

Dec 21 (Thu) vs Presbyterian College

Dec 30 (Sat) vs Virginia Tech

Jan 2 (Tue) at Boston College

Jan 6 (Sat) vs Miami

Jan 9 (Tue) at Florida State

Jan 13 (Sat) vs Virginia

Jan 16 (Tue) at NC State

Jan 20 (Sat) vs Louisville

Jan 22 (Mon) at North Carolina

Jan 31 (Wed) at Pitt

Feb 3 (Sat) vs Syracuse

Feb 6 (Tue) at Georgia Tech

Feb 10 (Sat) vs NC State

Feb 12 (Mon) at Duke

Feb 17 (Sat) at Virginia

Feb 20 (Tue) vs Pittsburgh

Feb 24 (Sat) vs Duke

Feb 27 (Tue) at Notre Dame

Mar 2 (Sat) at Virginia Tech

Mar 5 (Tue) vs Georgia Tech

Mar 9 (Sat) vs Clemson

At first glance, this should be a pretty favorable schedule for the Deacs. To start with, Wake will open conference play with a home game for the first time since they upset #19 North Carolina in 2014. While the Deacs will play Miami and Virginia at home with no students, Wake finally gets to play Duke in the Joel in February, which should make for an entertaining environment. The Deacs also end the season with 4 of their final 6 games at home, which could potentially give them some momentum heading into the ACC Tournament.

Looking at the opponents Wake will play twice this season, the Deacs have NC State and Duke both home and away as always (or until next year), and they will also play Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Pitt, and Virginia twice this season. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech both finished last season with losing records in the conference, and Pitt and NC State will likely be taking a step back after losing several starters off of last year’s teams. Duke and Virginia will likely be very good again this year, as Tony Bennett always has the Cavs playing at a high level, and the Blue Devils returned most of their players from a team that won the conference last season.

Basketball season will be here before you know it!

Go Deacs!