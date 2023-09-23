How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2)

Game Info
Time: 6:30 PM Saturday, September 23rd, 2023
Location: Winston-Salem, NC | Allegacy Stadium (31,500 capacity, FieldTurf)
TV: CW (Find Channel)
Streaming: CW App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeFootball
Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants
Spread: Wake -4
Over/Under: 60
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 58% chance to win
Previous Matchup: Wake 24—GT 38 (2017)
All Time: 8-23
Opponent’s Last: 23-48 loss vs Ole Miss
Weather Forecast: 62 degrees and raining
The Deacs are back in front of the home crowd today to take on Georgia Tech for the chance to move to 4-0 before the bye week. The Deacs haven’t beaten the Yellow Jackets since winning the ACC Championship Game in 2006, but this will be the first time the two teams have met since GT stopped running the annoyingly effective triple option. Tech comes into today’s game with the ACC’s leading passer in yards and touchdowns in Texas A&M transfer Haynes King, so the Wake Forest defense may have their hands full. The only thing that may stop this game from being a shootout will be the weather, which seems to be calling for a wet night.
Go Deacs!
Loading comments...