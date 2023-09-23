How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2)

Game Info

Time: 6:30 PM Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | Allegacy Stadium (31,500 capacity, FieldTurf)

TV: CW (Find Channel)

Streaming: CW App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake -4

Over/Under: 60

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 58% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 24—GT 38 (2017)

All Time: 8-23

Opponent’s Last: 23-48 loss vs Ole Miss

Weather Forecast: 62 degrees and raining

The Deacs are back in front of the home crowd today to take on Georgia Tech for the chance to move to 4-0 before the bye week. The Deacs haven’t beaten the Yellow Jackets since winning the ACC Championship Game in 2006, but this will be the first time the two teams have met since GT stopped running the annoyingly effective triple option. Tech comes into today’s game with the ACC’s leading passer in yards and touchdowns in Texas A&M transfer Haynes King, so the Wake Forest defense may have their hands full. The only thing that may stop this game from being a shootout will be the weather, which seems to be calling for a wet night.

Go Deacs!