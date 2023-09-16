How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) vs Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1)

Game Info

Time: 12PM Saturday, September 16th, 2023

Location: Norfolk, Virginia | S.B. Ballard Stadium (21,944 capacity, AstroTurf)

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, White Jerseys, White Pants

Spread: Wake -14

Over/Under: 60

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 81% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 42—ODU 10 (2021)

All Time: 1-0

Opponent’s Last: 38-31 win vs Louisiana

Weather Forecast: 71 degrees and sunny

The Deacs have won their first 2 games of the season pretty comfortably, but now they go on the road for the first time this season. The metrics seem to favor Wake, but going on the road can always add an extra layer of difficulty to any game. The Monarchs are 1-1 this season, and they are miles ahead of where they were when Wake beat them in 2021—if the Deacs come out expecting an easy win, they might find themselves on upset alert.

Go Deacs!