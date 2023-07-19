Former Wake Forest goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury called up to U.S. Women’s World Cup roster

A keystone of Wake Forest women’s soccer’s incredible run in the early 2010s will now display that skill on the global stage — former Demon Deacons’ goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury was named to the United States National Team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as announced by the United States Soccer Federation on June 21.

This is the first time a Wake Forest alumna will appear in the event.

A starter in every game of her four years in Winston-Salem, Kingsbury remains one of just two three-time All Americans in program history. She led Wake Forest to its first ACC title in 2010 and four-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a 2011 run to the College Cup semifinals, the program’s first.

Kingsbury still holds several records from her prolific career with the Deacons — she is tied for the most games played (94) and tops the program in games started (94), goals against average (0.91) and single-season shutouts (14). Her 290 saves trail just one Wake Forest keeper.

Following her collegiate career, Kingsbury spent time playing overseas before being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NWSL Expansion Draft by the Orlando Pride.

In 2018, she joined the Washington Spirit, who she still stars for.

That season, she was named NWSL Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, which was highlighted by a penalty save against one of the United States’ biggest stars — Megan Rapinoe. Kingsbury went on to save a league regular-season record 108 shots.

The following year, Kingsbury secured her first of two Goalkeeper of the Year honors with a 1.05 goals-against average. Her second, in 2021, came after starting all 25 matches, notching nine clean sheets and a 0.86 GAA.

Last season, Kingsbury appeared in 27 matches for the Spirit, making 86 saves. During that stretch, she also went on international duty with the U.S. Women’s National Team for the Concacaf W Championship in Mexico.

Leading into the World Cup, Kingsbury has led the Spirit to a strong season, trailing the leading North Carolina Courage by just three points. She also became the first Demon Deacon to ever appear in 100 NWSL regular-season games in the first match of 2023.

After being called up to the team three prior times, but never appearing, Kingsbury made her USWNT debut on April 22, 2022, earning her first cap in a win over Uzbekistan. With a shutout, she became just the eighth goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in their first national appearance. Before Kingsbury, only four players had ever debuted for the USWNT at age 30 or older — she is now the oldest goalkeeper to earn a first cap for the national team.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be played from July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Joining the United States in Group E will be Vietnam, Netherlands and Portugal.