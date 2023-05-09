Nine-run fourth propels Wake Forest to 14-4 run-rule win over UNCG

WINSTON SALEM, NC – In Wake Forest’s 12-inning loss to Boston College on Saturday — a scoring bonanza — the Deacs crossed the plate nine times. They scored the same number of runs in the fourth inning Tuesday, leading to a comfortable 14-4 run-rule victory over UNC Greensboro.

Before the fourth-inning blitz, Wake Forest put five runs on the board, all of which came from the long ball. Lucas Costello got the scoring started with a shot to left, immediately followed by a homer from Nick Kurtz. The Deacs went back-to-back once more in the third by way of Kurtz and Brock Wilken.

BACK-TO-BACK FOR THE SECOND TIME TONIGHT



#61 of @B_Wilkes25's career ™️ pic.twitter.com/fVOHS8bcnF — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 9, 2023

To begin the fourth inning, Wake Forest singled three-straight times, scoring the first run. Costello scored the second and Wilken brought in the third, also on singles. With the bases loaded, Justin Johnson rocked a double to clear the bases, and Danny Corona hit a three-run home run to make the score 14-1.

Following a three-inning opening from midweek starter Reed Mascolo, who hadn’t pitched since April 19, Wake Forest was able to get much-needed pitches in for Joe Ariola, Derek Crum, Will Ray and Ben Shenosky, all of whom may be needed down the stretch of the season — as Ariola proved with a critical out in Sunday’s win over Boston College.

Chase Walter, who also entered the game, came out after just four pitches in the ninth with an apparent wrist injury.

Kyle Joye, Jack Winnay and Chris Katz also made relief appearances in the field and at the plate.

A two-run blast with UNCG down to its last strike put the run rule in doubt, but Shenosky was able to get the last out to secure the victory in seven innings.

With the final win of its home midweek campaign in the 2023 season, Wake Forest hit 40 wins in 47 attempts, the quickest a team has reached that mark in program history. Now, they will turn their attention to a weekend series in Tallahassee against Florida State. First pitch on Friday is set for 6pm on ACCNX.