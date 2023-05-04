Gonzaga forward Efton Reid commits to Wake Forest

WINSTON SALEM, NC – Gonzaga center Efton Reid became the third — and presumably final — member of Steve Forbes’ 2023 transfer class, committing to Wake Forest Thursday.

Reid joins former five-star recruit Hunter Sallis in transferring to Wake Forest from the Zags.

The seven-foot, 240-pound big man started his college career at LSU, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game. At Gonzaga, Reid’s production dipped to 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per game.

Two years ago, Reid faced the Demon Deacons while he was a Tiger, dropping 14 points on 7-9 shooting.

Reid was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 247Sports’ composite rankings, rated as the No. 3 center in the nation. He held offers from Virginia, Kansas, Florida State, NC State, Michigan and Maryland, among others.

Per a report by the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Zach Joachim, Reid was among four transfer recruits that visited VCU weeks ago. Most expected him to commit to the Rams.

But he didn’t, and after visiting Winston-Salem this past weekend, he followed Sallis to the Deacons.

Now the only question is whether Reid will have to sit out a year before donning a Deacons jersey. Because of the its rules on two-time transfers, Reid will have to receive a waiver from the NCAA in order to play during the 2023-24 season.

Prior to the addition of Reid, Wake Forest’s transfer portal ranking was No. 7 in the country by On3. That rose to No. 1 as the Deacons turn their attention to making their first NCAA Tournament in the Forbes Era.