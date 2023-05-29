Participants in Winston-Salem Regional announced on NCAA Tournament selection show

WINSTON SALEM, NC – One day after being announced as a NCAA Tournament regional host for the first time since 2017, Wake Forest found out the three teams — Maryland, Northeastern and George Mason — that will travel to Winston-Salem this coming weekend on the tournament selection show.

The Deacs were named the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

George Mason, the four seed, will play Wake Forest on Friday for the Deacs’ first game of the regional, while Maryland and Northeastern will face off as the two and three seeds, respectively. The Terps ended the Deacs’ season last year in the College Park Regional.

The NCAA regional is a double elimination format.

Maryland comes fresh off a dominant performance in the Big 10 Tournament, going wire-to-wire as champions without losing a game. The Terps finished the season with a 41-19 record, including a series sweep over Indiana.

Northeastern lost 5-4 in the CAA Baseball Championship on Sunday to UNC Wilmington, ending with a 44-14 record and 20-10 in conference. The Huskies swept Indiana State, the X overall seed, in February. It also beat Duke and Boston College in midweek matchups. But, in its regular-season series with UNCW — a team Wake Forest swept in midweeks — Northeastern dropped two of three games.

Lastly, George Mason enters the NCAA Tournament as the A-10 champions, having defeated Saint Louis in back-to-back games to take the crown. The Patriots ended the year with a 35-25 record. George Mason and Wake Forest only share two common opponents — both teams took down Mount Saint Mary’s (Wake 18-2, GM 3-1), but had different results against Towson (Wake 18-1, GM 8-10).

The Winston-Salem Regional will begin on Friday. More to come on this developing story.