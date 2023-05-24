Wake Forest Women’s Golf Wins 2023 National Championship

The Demon Deacons are champions once again! The Wake Forest Women’s Golf team took down the USC Trojans 3-1 in match play to win the programs first national championship and the 10th team title in Wake Forest sports history. It is Wake’s first national championship since the Men’s Tennis team won the championship in 2018.

Experience proved to be vital for the Deacs in the championship match, as Wake was led by seniors Lauren Walsh and Rachel Kuehn and graduate student Emilia Migliaccio.

Kuehn got things started for the Deacs, beating the Trojans’ Amari Avery 6 & 4 to score the first point for Wake in the match. Migliaccio added to the lead, using a couple of birdies on the back nine to take down USC’s Cindy Kou 4 & 2. After Carolina Lopez-Chacarra fell to Catherine Park, all eyes fell on Lauren Walsh, who had 2 shots to putt for the title on the 16th hole. She never got her second chance, as Brianna Navarrosa conceded the hole after Walsh’s first putt narrowly missed, giving the Deacs the win.

Mimi Rhodes—who was 2UP at the time—did not finish her match as the team sprinted down to her to celebrate.

The Championship moves the Deacs into double digits in team championships as a school, making them one of 7 schools in the ACC with 10 or more team championships. It also gives the ACC their 8th championship of the academic year, the most in conference history. What an incredible end to an amazing season for the Women’s Golf team!

Stamping our legacy pic.twitter.com/3ug73L5ITR — Wake Women's Golf (@WakeWGolf) May 25, 2023

Congratulations and Go Deacs!