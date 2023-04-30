Hartle, bats shine for Wake Forest in 15-0 run-rule victory over High Point

WINSTON SALEM, NC – One day prior, Wake Forest rallied behind a eight-run sixth inning to take down Wofford. Sunday at The Couch, it didn’t wait long to repeat, riding a seven-run first to run rule High Point 15-0.

“Great team win,” head coach Tom Walter said after the game. “Good all around offensive performance.”

After starter David Keith loaded the bases against the Deacons’ first three batters, the next six resulted in runs scored, including RBI singles by Brock Wilken and Pierce Bennett. A Bennett Lee single later in the inning made run No. 7.

The Deacs added two more runs in the second and one in the fourth. Then, in the fifth, Wake Forest opened up the rake shed with two home runs — a Wilken solo and a two-run shot for freshman Marek Houston.

BROCK. WILKEN.



#20 of the season. #60 of his career. @B_Wilkes25 ™️ pic.twitter.com/DPAanwXmEy — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) April 30, 2023

And, for good measure, the Deacs added two scores with their final at-bats of the game in the sixth.

Josh Hartle was exceptional on the mound in the victory, shining with the curveball through his five innings and 64 pitches. He allowed just four hits and struck out nine in the scoreless outing.

“Really pleased with how Josh Hartle threw the ball today,” Walter added. “He had all four pitches working, good to see him get his changeup working. Thought he threw his curveball well tonight.”

Behind Hartle, closer Camden Minacci pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game — a distance Walter said was a goal for the outing.

“Good to get Cam out there for six outs,” Walter said. “We hadn’t done that in a while and he needed to be able to do that for us down the stretch.”

With a 2-0 non-conference weekend, Wake Forest will take this week off for finals before No. 11 Boston College comes to Winston-Salem for a weekend series. First pitch on Friday is set for 8pm on ACC Network.