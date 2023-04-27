Jewel Spear Enters the Transfer Portal

In what will undoubtably be a massive loss for the Wake Forest Women’s Basketball team, junior guard Jewel Spear has announced her decision to enter the transfer portal and finish her collegiate career elsewhere.

Thank You, Deac Nation pic.twitter.com/AzMYJhoJ9X — Jewel Spear (@spearj23) April 26, 2023

Spear was not just one of the best Wake Forest players in recent history, but also one of the best players in the entire ACC throughout her 3-year career for the Deacs. Despite being double teamed or face guarded for the majority of games over the past 2 seasons, Spear still managed to average 18.3 and 16.5 points per game over that time span, leading the ACC in scoring in 2022. Even as the focal point of every opposing defense she faced, Spear’s ability to create separation off the dribble and hit shots from basically anywhere on the court made her a nightmare to defend.

Spear’s list of accomplishments in just 3 seasons at Wake Forest are truly impressive. As a freshman, Spear was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, ACC All-Academic Team, and the 2nd Team All ACC Tournament Team for averaging 20.5 points over a 2-game stretch in the ACC Tournament. After all of that, she helped the USA U19 World Championship team win a gold medal over the summer in Hungary. As a sophomore, she led the ACC in scoring with 18.3 points per game and became the 5th player in program history to be named First Team All-ACC. This past season, Spear was named 2nd Team All-ACC and to the 2nd Team All-ACC Tournament Team. Along with her list of individual accolades, Spear helped the Deacs make the postseason in all 3 of her seasons in the Old Gold and Black, including the program’s 2nd ever NCAA Tournament bid and the program’s 7th and 8th all time WNIT appearances.

While the Deacs will definitely not have an easy time replacing a superstar like Jewel Spear, Head Coach Megan Gebbia is bringing in a top 25 class with her first recruiting class, which includes Madisyn Jordan, Makaela Quimby, and Rylie Theuerkauf.

