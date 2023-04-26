 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis transfers to Wake Forest

Sallis was the No. 10 player in his recruiting class per 247Sports

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

WINSTON SALEM, NC – With a long-awaited decision that included visits to both Wake Forest and hometown Nebraska, guard Hunter Sallis chose the Demon Deacons Wednesday afternoon, becoming the second member of Steve Forbes’ 2023 transfer portal class.

Sallis, a former five-star recruit, played for two years at Gonzaga, averaging 16.8 minutes and 4.3 points per game during the 2022-23 season. The No. 10 player, and No. 2 combo guard, in his recruiting class per 247Sports, also held offers from the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA, Alabama, Michigan and Indiana before committing to the Bulldogs.

The 6’5” guard joins Central Michigan’s Boopie Miller as the second new member of the Demon Deacons through the transfer portal, filling the roles of the graduating Tyree Appleby and Daivien Williamson.

More to come on this developing story.

