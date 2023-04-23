Wake Forest golf cruises past Virginia to ACC Championship final

PINEHURST, NC — For the second-straight season, Wake Forest golf will compete in the ACC Championship final, but unlike 2022, it will be looking to defend the crown.

With a complete 3-0 victory over Virginia, the Deacons look ahead to a rematch of the 2022 ACC Championship with Georgia Tech at the Country Club of North Carolina Monday morning.

Sophomore Scotty Kennon, in the second match of the semifinal to start, was the first to cross the finish line. In a clinical 5 & 4 win over Ben James — the No. 10 player in the nation — Kennon fell behind in the first hole. But, he worked his way back to even, and led after the third. From there, Kennon extended his lead throughout the round and won comfortably.

Junior Michael Brennan — fresh off Wake Forest’s first individual ACC Championship since Webb Simpson in 2008 — came out on top handily against Deven Patel 6 & 5. Brennan won the first four holes and was able to make his way through the remainder of match without significant pressure.

Senior Mark Power punched the Deacs’ ticket back to the final with a 2 & 1 victory over George Duangmanee. He never trailed after taking the lead at the first hole.

Because of the win in three matches, Boyd Owens and Andrew McLauchlan did not finish, but both were leading with just a few holes to go.

The championship is set to begin Monday at 9am with coverage on ACCNX.