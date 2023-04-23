Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan wins ACC Individual title

PINEHURST, NC — Through the first seven holes of the back-nine on Day Three of the ACC Championship, Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan was two over and well in danger of losing his chance at securing the Demon Deacons’ first ACC individual championship since Webb Simpson in 2008. But, with a birdie on No. 18, Brennan forced a playoff with Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai. And, after three playoff holes, he rose back to the top.

The ACC Men's Golf Individual Champion ⛳️



The ACC Men's Golf Individual Champion. Congrats to Michael Brennan of Wake Forest!

With the victory, Brennan picked up the sixth title of his career. At fourth in school history, he only trails legends like Curtis Strange, Gary Hallberg and Bill Haas.

Wake Forest, as a team, also got the job done. Looking to defend their ACC Championship win from 2022, the Demon Deacons finished second overall to advance to the match play semifinals.

The Deacs will take on Virginia Sunday afternoon, with a championship matchup set for Monday.