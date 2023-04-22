Wake Forest responds to Friday shutout, blasts Pitt 23-4

PITTSBURGH, PA – In yesterday’s stunning shutout loss to Pitt, Wake Forest went 1-11 with runners on base and 1-5 in scoring position. It clearly struck a note. The Deacs responded with 21 hits, including 14 with runners on base, en route to a resounding 23-4 victory.

By the bottom of the second inning, nine Deacons had crossed the plate. By the third, the score was 13-0. The fourth — 15-0. Add on four more runs in the fifth. By then, the game was long gone, but they added one each in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth for good measure.

Wake Forest’s 23 runs are the most it has scored since March 19, 2022, when the team posted 27 against Georgia Tech.

Nick Kurtz — just three games off a return from injury — flashed his star power for the Deacs, going 4-5 from the plate for nine RBI, just one off tying a program record. Additionally, the sophomore’s three-run scorching home run in the third inning just may have reached his hometown of Lancaster, PA 327 miles away.

After a Louisville series last weekend that involved three home runs — including a grand slam — and seven RBI for Justin Johnson, the redshirt junior kept things rolling Saturday. He finished the Wake Forest batting showcase with eight RBI on two home runs, and another grand slam.

Every single Demon Deacon *starting* batter reached base in the blowout, and eight registered a hit. For what it’s worth, Bennett Lee, the lone hitless Deac, did reach base three times on walks.

Along with Kurtz and Johnson, several other Deacons shined at the plate. Left fielder Lucas Costello went 2-3 with 3 RBI and a solo home run.

Tommy Hawke, Pierce Bennett, Adam Cecere and Marek Houston also all notched two hits.

Pitcher Rhett Lowder posted another solid start for his eighth win of the season. In 6.2 innings, Lowder allowed two hits — both of which were home runs — while recording seven strikeouts.

William Ray, Joe Ariola, Ben Shenosky and Zach Johnston closed the game out for Wake Forest who, after a much-needed response on offense, will look to win the series Sunday afternoon with Josh Hartle on the mound. First pitch is set for 1pm on ACCNX.