How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-13, 11-10) vs. Miami Hurricanes (24-6, 15-5)

Time: 12 PM Thursday, March 9th, 2023

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina | Greensboro Coliseum, 23,500 capacity

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats:

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +5.5

Over/Under: 157

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 90 | NET: 91

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 38 | NET: 35

Quad: 1

Kenpom Prediction: Miami wins 83-78

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia (37)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Georgia Tech (166)

Previous Matchup: Wake 87—Miami 96 (2023)

Head to Head All Time: 13-15

ESPN Matchup Predictor:

The Deacs are in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2009. If they want to advance to the semifinals, they are going to have to take down a top 15 Miami team that they have already lost to this season. The Canes finished the season as the best team in the ACC and have the ACC Player of the Year in Isaiah Wong, so getting a win and advancing is going to be a tall task for the Deacs, especially since they had to play yesterday. Let’s see if Wake can put together a run.

Go Deacs!