How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10) vs. Syracuse Orange (17-14, 10-10)

Time: 12 PM Wednesday, March 8th, 2023

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina | Greensboro Coliseum, 23,500 capacity

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats:

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -2

Over/Under: 154

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 91 | NET: 91

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 120 | NET: 126

Quad: 3

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 79-77

Opponent’s Best Win: NC State (51)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Bryant (209)

Previous Matchup: Wake 63—Cuse 72 (2023)

Head to Head All Time: 2-11

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 63%

The ACC Tournament is here, and Wake Forest will once again try to overcome their recent tournament woes to find a way into the Big Dance. In the past 20 years, Wake has won just 6 tournament games, losing 16 of their last 18 attempts. It is truly baffling just how bad the Deacs have been in this event completely independent of the coach and the roster. Wake just lost to Syracuse on Saturday, so they are going to need to do something differently to consistently get good shots against the Orange 2-3 zone. Wake might need someone to get hot from deep to get their revenge in this one.

Go Deacs!