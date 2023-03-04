How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9) vs. Syracuse Orange (16-14, 9-10)

Time: 5PM Saturday, March 4th 2023

Location: Syracuse, New York | JMA Wireless Dome, 35,446 capacity

TV: Bally Sports (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Pick

Over/Under: 157.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 86 | NET: 86

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 126 | NET: 131

Quad: 2

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 80-79

Opponent’s Best Win: NC State (51)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Bryant (209)

Previous Matchup: Wake 72—Cuse 94 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 2-10

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 49%

It's the final game of the 2022-23 season, and the Deacs have a chance to go into the JMA Wireless Dome (it will always be the Carrier Dome as far as I’m concerned) and win their first ever game against Syracuse on the road. Wake is coming off a pretty bad loss at home to Boston College, while the Orange have lost 4 straight by 17 or more points. It’s gotten so bad for Syracuse that in their last game against Georgia Tech, the Orange had to abandon the zone because they were getting beat down so badly. A win can get Wake as high as 7th place with a bunch of help from like 4 other teams, but a loss puts them at 9.

Go Deacs!