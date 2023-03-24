Top 50 2024 Shooting Guard Juke Harris Commits to Wake Forest

Steve Forbes is officially on a roll. After pulling in 3 4-star recruits for the 2023 class, Forbes continues to lay the groundwork for the future as North Carolina native and top 50 prospect Juke Harris has officially committed to play for Wake Forest.

Harris is a 6-4 shooting guard from Salisbury, North Carolina. He is rated as a 4-star prospect and the 50th best player in the 2024 class by 247Sports. He picked Wake Forest over competing offers from Georgetown, Tennessee, Houston, Miami, LSU, Illinois, Kansas, NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others. Anytime the program can beat out the likes of Kansas, Virginia, Houston, and Tennessee—teams that have been in the top 25 for most of the last decade—it is definitely a good sign.

As a junior, Harris helped lead Salisbury to a 22-6 overall record, averaging almost 30 points per game. Along the way, he broke the Rowan County record for most points in a season, surpassing the previous record of 770. In a game against Forest Hills in December, Harris scored a career high 40 points to go along with 14 rebounds and 5 assists. It is pretty easy to see that Harris is an elite scorer.

Props to Forbes and the rest of the staff for securing a great player from North Carolina. The Deacs clearly loved Harris’s ability to score and went all in on trying to get him into the Old Gold and Black.

Wake Forest sends full staff to watch 4-star Juke Harris



Just 2 days after Harris watched the Demon Deacons upset North Carolina, the full staff stopped by Salisbury High.



This is a big-time commitment for the program and shows that Forbes has the ability to go out and get local top 50 prospects to play for the Deacs. I am extremely excited for the future of the program with the level of talent that Forbes continues to bring in every single year.

Check out some of Juke’s junior season highlights below: