2023 Blogger So Dear Bracket Challenge

Unfortunately, I can just copy last year’s version of this article because the Deacs once against missed out on making the NCAA Tournament. Next year is going to be different.

March Madness is here and that means it’s time for the Blogger So Dear Bracket Challenge. I know everyone is still probably pretty disappointed about not making the tournament this year, but it’s still fun to follow along and enjoy the best sports month in the calendar year.

CLICK HERE to go to the official BSD group, or search for “Blogger So Dear 2023” on ESPN. The password for the group is GoDeacs.

According to ESPN, “All Game picks will lock at the scheduled tip off time of the first Game of Round 1 during the Tournament currently scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12:00 PM (noon) ET (the “Lock Time”). Your Game picks for the Tournament must be submitted, received and recorded by Sponsor’s computer by the scheduled Lock Time. Selections submitted after the Lock Time are considered invalid.”

Good luck and GO DEACS!