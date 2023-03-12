Wake Forest Women Selected to WNIT

The Wake Forest Women’s Basketball team has been selected to play in the WNIT for the second straight season.

More basketball ‼️



Excited to begin a new season pic.twitter.com/0phZtYVrrK — Wake Forest Women's Basketball (@WakeWBB) March 13, 2023

For some reason that I don’t understand, the WNIT announces the 64 teams that make the field before seeding the teams the next day, so while we know that the Deacs are in, we currently have no idea what seed they will be or who they are playing. That information will be released tomorrow.

The Deacs finished the regular season 5-13 in the ACC and 14-15 overall in Megan Gebbia’s first season as the head coach. The team won 2 games in the ACC Tournament, beating Virginia in the opening round and pulling off a huge comeback to take down Florida State to advance to the quarterfinals the next day. That was huge for the Deacs, as a team must be .500 to qualify for the WNIT, and those 2 wins ensured Wake would finish the season no worse than 16-16 overall.

By making the WNIT this season, Wake has now made the postseason in 3 straight years, playing in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and then the back-to-back WNIT appearances. Combine that with a top 25 recruiting class for 2023 and the future is looking very bright for the Deacs.

I’ll update this tomorrow when the WNIT announces who, when, and where, the Deacs are playing.

Go Deacs!