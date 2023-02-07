Four Star Forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion Commits to Wake Forest

Steve Forbes has landed his second 4-star recruit for the 2023 class in Danish forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion.

Breaking: Wake Forest lands commitment from 2023 four-star Danish forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion.



“I chose Wake Forest because they made me feel at home.”



Marion is a 6-8 forward from Copenhagen, Denmark. According on On3 Sports, Marion is a 4-star prospect and the 115th best player in the 2023 recruiting class. He currently plays for BMS-Herlev, a team in the highest level of pro basketball in Denmark, where he leads the team with 17.5 points per game. He chose to commit to Wake Forest over competing offers from Xavier, Marquette, Boston College, and George Washington.

It’s starting to look like Steve Forbes has built a pipeline in Europe, as Marion becomes the 4th recruit from overseas to join Wake Forest since Forbes took over in 2020. Like Cam Hildreth and Mattew Marsh, Marion has already been playing basketball professionally for some time in Denmark. According to NCAA rules, professional players are still eligible to play college basketball so long as the payments amounts “do not exceed what are deemed actual and necessary expenses.”

Marion appears to be a tall, athletic wing who can score from the outside or the inside, can handle the ball well, and is a solid passer. That type of versatility is exactly what Forbes is looking for in his 5-out offense. Check out some of Marion’s highlights from the FIBA U18 tournament last year below.