How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5)

Time: 7PM Tuesday, February 7th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +1

Over/Under: 154

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 65 | NET: 69

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 36 | NET: 44

Quad: 2

Kenpom Prediction: UNC wins 78-77

Opponent’s Best Win: Ohio State (35)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Pittsburgh x2 (61)

Previous Matchup: Wake 79—UNC 88 (2023)

Head to Head All Time: 68-164

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 50%

This is a big game for the Deacs as Big 4 rival North Carolina comes to the Joel. The Deacs are still hanging on to some outside hopes of making the big dance in March, and beating the Tar Heels would be a nice start to finishing off the regular season on a high note. The Heels are in the midst of a 2-game losing streak and just lost to hated rival Duke, so they are probably looking for retribution in this one. Head coach Hubert Davis made a big fuss about the Heels only shooting 3 free throws against the Blue Devils, so don’t be shocked if this game is called incredibly tight—making free throws could be the difference maker in this one.

Go Deacs!