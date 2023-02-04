Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-9, 6-6) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-12, 2-9)

Time: 1PM, Saturday, February 4th, 2023

Location: South Bend, Indiana | Purcell Pavilion, 9149 capacity

TV: Bally Sports (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Spread: Wake -3

Over/Under: 149.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 74 | NET: 72

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 157 | NET: 186

Quad: 3

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 78-75

Opponent’s Best Win: Michigan State (41)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Boston College x2 (169)

Previous Matchup: Wake 79—ND 74 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 6-8

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 62%

The Deacs have a great chance to end their losing streak today on the road against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 2-9 in the ACC so far this season, and they haven’t even played Clemson, Virginia, Duke, or Pitt yet. In conference play alone, ND has the worst defense in the ACC so far this season, whereas Wake has the 2nd best offense behind just Miami—that should bode well for Wake. That being said, road games in the ACC are always tough. Notre Dame shoots a ton of 3-pointers (almost 25 per game) and makes them at a 37% clip with almost 40% of their scoring this season coming from beyond the arc. With the way teams have been shooting the deep ball against the Deacs this season, the Wake may have to score a ton of points in this one to get the win.

Go Deacs!