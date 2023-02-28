How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8) vs. Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10)

Time: 7PM Tuesday, February 28th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -8.5

Over/Under: 147

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 83 | NET: 84

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 172 | NET: 165

Quad: 4

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 79-69

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia (38)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: New Hampshire (293)

Previous Matchup: Wake 85—BC 63

Head to Head All Time: 14-16

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 88%

We’re at the final home game of the 2022-23 season, and the Deacs are taking on the Boston College Eagles on Senior Night. Wake already destroyed BC on their home court earlier this season, so the Eagles will probably be looking to get some revenge. Despite the fact that Boston College is the 5th worst team in the conference by NET rating, the Eagles are on a 2-game winning streak with wins over FSU and a top 10 Virginia team. Hopefully the Deacs aren’t looking past the Eagles and have a similar result to the first game between these two teams.

Go Deacs!