How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8) vs. Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10)

Time: 7PM Tuesday, February 28th, 2023
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity
TV: ESPNU
Streaming: ESPN App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: GoDeacs.com
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake -8.5
Over/Under: 147
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 83 | NET: 84
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 172 | NET: 165
Quad: 4
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 79-69
Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia (38)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: New Hampshire (293)
Previous Matchup: Wake 85—BC 63
Head to Head All Time: 14-16
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 88%
We’re at the final home game of the 2022-23 season, and the Deacs are taking on the Boston College Eagles on Senior Night. Wake already destroyed BC on their home court earlier this season, so the Eagles will probably be looking to get some revenge. Despite the fact that Boston College is the 5th worst team in the conference by NET rating, the Eagles are on a 2-game winning streak with wins over FSU and a top 10 Virginia team. Hopefully the Deacs aren’t looking past the Eagles and have a similar result to the first game between these two teams.
Go Deacs!
