How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-11, 9-8) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-18, 2-15)

Time: 7PM Saturday, February 25th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -6.5

Over/Under: 151

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 81 | NET: 80

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 173 | NET: 194

Quad: 4

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 82-72

Opponent’s Best Win: Michigan State (29)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Florida State (214)

Previous Matchup: Wake 81—ND 64

Head to Head All Time: 7-8

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 86%

The Deacs may not be making the NCAA Tournament this year, but they still have games on the schedule, so may as well win them, right? The final 2 home games of the season should be wins for Wake Forest, as both Notre Dame and Boston College are both above 150 in the NET, which put these 2 games strongly in the quad 4 category. The Deacs have already beaten both teams on the road by double digits, so they should have no trouble taking care of business at home. Let’s close out the season on a winning streak.

Go Deacs!