Damari Monsanto to Miss the Remainder of the Season with Knee Injury

Wake Forest redshirt junior Damari Monsanto is unfortunately going to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to the injury he suffered at the end of the first half against NC State. Per the release from Wake Forest, Monsanto tore his left patella tendon, which will require surgery to repair.

Prior to the injury, Monsanto was having the best season of his 3-year career. The sharpshooter is not only leading the ACC in 3-pointers made with 87, but he is also averaging a career high in points with 13.3 and 3-point shooting percentage at 40%. With Monsanto on the court, it felt like the Deacs had the potential to go on a big run at any time due to his ability to catch fire in an instant and hit several 3-pointers in a row. Simply put, this is a tragic way to end what was a fantastic season for Monsanto.

Here’s hoping everything goes well and Monsanto makes a full and speedy recovery.