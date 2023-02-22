How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7) vs. NC State Wolfpack (21-7, 11-6)

Time: 9PM, Wednesday February 22nd, 2022

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina | PNC Arena, 19,722 capacity

TV: Bally Sports (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +5.5

Over/Under: 156.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 77 | NET: 77

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 43 | NET: 36

Quad: 1

Kenpom Prediction: NC State wins 82-76

Opponent’s Best Win: Miami (31)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Syracuse (98)

Previous Matchup: Wake 77—NC State 79 (2023)

Head to Head All Time: 73-95

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 23%

This is the last chance for Wake to get a quad 1 win before the ACC Tournament, so the last of the Deacs’ hopes of making the big dance are hanging in the balance tonight. The first time around, Wake was dominated in the paint by DJ Burns, who finished with 31 points and 9 rebounds. The Deacs are going to have to find a way to be more physical against him this time around to stop him from just getting to his left hand and shooting 2-foot shots the whole game. If Wake can’t stop him inside, they could also try to go small and force Burns to chase Klintman or Carr around the perimeter on defense. Of course, Wake will also have to deal with one of the ACC’s leading scorers in Terquavion Smith, who probably won’t miss half the game with foul trouble this time around. Winning in Raleigh is always tough for the Deacs regardless, so beating a very good NC State team on the road is going to be a big challenge. Let’s see what the boys can do.

Go Deacs!