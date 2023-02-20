Four Star Shooting Guard Parker Friedrichsen Commits to Wake Forest

Steve Forbes and the Wake Forest Basketball team have picked up another commit for the 2023 class, this time with 4-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen.

Friedrichsen is a 6-3, 165 lb shooting guard from Bibxy, Oklahoma. He is rated as 4-star prospect and the 99th best player in the 2023 class by 247Sports, making him the second top 100 Wake Forest commit since 2018 (the other being Carter Whitt). Friedrichsen initially signed on to play at Notre Dame, but decided to reopen his recruitment after Fighting Irish Head Coach Mike Brey announced he would not be returning next season. He was also courted by Missouri and Memphis.

In his last full season for the Bixby Spartans, Friedrichsen averaged 27.8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3.3 steals per game. He scored in double figures in all 23 games and scored 30 or more points 11 times. In a game against Charles Page High School, Friedrichsen scored 34 points on 9-13 shooting from beyond the arc—he is pretty clearly a high-volume scorer who shoots the 3 at a high rate.

Friedrichsen joins Aaron Clark and Marqus Mitrovic Marion as 4-stars in the 2023 class for Wake Forest. I know there have been some criticisms about Forbes’s reliance on the transfer portal, so the way the 2023 class is shaping up should help assuage some of those concerns. The Deacs will still most likely go to the portal to find some ball handlers to replace Tyree Appleby and Daivien Williamson, but it appears Forbes is perfectly capable of putting together a team with a ton of talent by recruiting the old-fashioned way.

Check out some of Friedrichsen’s highlights below.