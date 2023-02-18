How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6) vs. #15 Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4)

Time: 2PM Saturday, February 18th, 2023

Location: Coral Gables, Florida | Watsco Center, 7972 capacity

TV: Bally Sports (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +7

Over/Under: 157.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 75 | NET: 75

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 33 | NET: 30

Quad: 1

Kenpom Prediction: Miami wins 85-77

Opponent’s Best Win: Virginia (16)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Georgia Tech (196)

Previous Matchup: Wake 72—Miami 76 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 13-14

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 16%

The Deacs are coming off their bye week, so they should be well rested for the important opportunity they have today—a win over a Top 25 Miami team on the road would certainly be huge for Wake building their resume for March Madness. That is no easy feat, as the Canes have only lost 5 times this season and have not lost a single game at home so far. Miami has one of the best offenses in the nation, spreading opposing teams out and attacking them with a heavy does of slashing guards. The Canes play incredibly small, basically starting 4 guards and 6-7 Norchad Omier as their big—the starters have combined to average almost 67 points per game this season, so obviously playing small is working out really well for Miami. This is going to be a tough game for the Deacs, but a win would put them in a much better position on Selection Sunday.

Go Deacs!