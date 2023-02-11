How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12)

Time: 5PM Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity
TV: ACC Network
Streaming: ESPN App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: GoDeacs.com
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake -13.5
Over/Under: 147.5
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 66 | NET: 67
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 209 | NET: 225
Quad: 4
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 80-67
Opponent’s Best Win: Miami (30)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: Louisville (304)
Previous Matchup: Wake 80—GT 64 (2022)
Head to Head All Time: 41-46
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 92%
This is a can’t lose game for the Deacs, as they take on one of the worst teams in the conference at home. The Yellow Jackets doubled their conference win total this week with a road win over Notre Dame, but before that, GT was on a 9-game losing streak. That streak included a loss to 3-21 Louisville that put them in last place in the conference for a few days. Looking at the scouting report, Tech easily has the worst offense in the ACC in conference games this season. The Yellow Jackets rank 15th in eFG%, 13th in turnovers per possession, 14th in both 2-point and 3-point percentage, 15th in free throw percentage, and 15th in getting to the free throw line. To go with that, GT only has 1 player averaging in double figures this season in Miles Kelly, who is averaging 12.9 points per game on 39% shooting from the floor (over half of his shots are 3-pointers). If Wake can stop him from getting red hot from beyond the arc, they should absolutely win this game by double digits. Let’s hope they take care of business.
Go Deacs!
