How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) vs. NJIT Highlanders (2-6)

Time: 8:00 PM Saturday, December 9th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | LJVM Coliseum (14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: NJIT at Wake Forest (statbroadcast.com)

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @EssexThayer7 @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -27.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 63 | NET: 106

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 343 | NET: 335

Quad: Q4

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 86-63

Opponent’s Best Win: Fordham (198)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Farleigh Dickenson (319)

Previous Matchup: First Meeting

Head to Head All Time: 0-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 97% chance to win

Today is the first of “post exam” buy games, with the Deacs taking on the NJIT Highlanders for the first time in program history. The Highlanders are not a very highly rated team by KenPom or the NET rankings, but they are coming off an impressive upset over Fordham as 18.5-point underdogs. As this is a quad 4 game, Wake should win, and they probably need to win big to improve their standings in the NET rankings. Miami was able to jump 20 spots in the NET earlier this week by beating 1-7 Long Island (334 NET) by 48 points, so the Deacs should aim to do something similar. That being said, winning is the first priority—as Fordham found out earlier this week, overlook the Highlanders at your own risk.

Go Deacs!