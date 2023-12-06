How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2)

Time: 6:00 PM Wednesday, December 6th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | LJVM Coliseum (14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Networ

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Rutgers at Wake Forest (statbroadcast.com)

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @EssexThayer7 @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -1.5

Over/Under: 139.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 74 | NET: 132

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 62 | NET: 72

Quad: Q2

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 71-69

Opponent’s Best Win: Georgetown (176)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Princeton (51)

Previous Matchup: Wake 57—Rutgers 81 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 1-1

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 67% chance to win

After getting beat pretty badly last season by the Scarlet Knights, Wake Forest is out for revenge. The Deacs are home against a major opponent for the final time before conference play begins, so it would be great Wake to get a big win heading into exams (and the 3 Q4 games that come after). Rutgers is one of the best defensive teams in the nation, holding teams to a 42% effective field goal percentage and forcing opponents to turn the ball over on a quarter of their possessions, so they are likely going to try to turn this game into a slugfest. The good news is that Efton Reid is available to play after receiving his waiver yesterday, so he should give the Deacs some much needed depth in the trenches. If Wake can keep their turnovers down, they should be able to win this one and get a little payback.

Go Deacs!