BREAKING: Wake Forest center Efton Reid granted NCAA transfer waiver

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Following weeks of anticipation, along with an initial denial, Wake Forest center Efton Reid’s transfer waiver was approved by the NCAA on appeal Tuesday, per a release by Wake Forest athletics.

“We are delighted and excited for Efton Reid as his waiver for immediate eligibility has been granted,” head coach Steve Forbes said in a published statement.

“Elected as a captain by his teammates a few weeks ago, Efton is a tremendous young man and a leader in the community, in the classroom and within our basketball program. While Efton’s journey to Wake Forest was unconventional, his reasons for being here and why he chose to join our University community meets all the criteria of the NCAA transfer waiver process. Our staff and his teammates have rallied around Efton since his arrival to Wake Forest and he has made an immeasurable impact on our program in a multitude of ways.”

Wake Forest athletic director John Currie also expressed his appreciation for the NCAA’s decision.

“Efton Reid has made a tremendously positive impact in the Wake Forest and Winston-Salem community since his arrival this summer,” he said. “We are grateful to NCAA President Charlie Baker, Stan Wilcox, Geoff Silver and Emily Capeheart and their staff members for investing the time to thoroughly understand Efton’s situation and why this decision is both deserved and appropriate”

“I appreciate the expertise and diligence of deputy athletics director Lindsey Babcock, senior associate AD Daren Koudele, University general counsel Brian White, University counsel Pete Paukstelis, Wake Forest’s outside counsel Bob Kirchner and John Long, and advisor The Hon. Mike Easley along with Efton’s attorneys Stu Brown and Ben Fleming, who were all instrumental throughout this process in working with our colleagues at the NCAA. With that, I know that Coach Steve Forbes and his staff are grateful as well and we look forward to Efton continuing to thrive on and off the court.”

At the ACC Tipoff event in October, Forbes told the media that he believed in Reid’s case and that the reasoning behind it was sound.

“We feel very confident about what we provided to the NCAA,” Forbes said. “We had a lot of people on it — Efton, his mom, [Wake Forest deputy athletic director and COO] Lindsey Babcock, [senior associate AD, compliance] Daren Koudele, Stu Brown as outside counsel, [he] was a Wake alum.”

“We provided over 100 pages of documentation. They asked for some more, we provided it. We feel good about it. I’m just waiting to hear what they have to say.”

After beginning his career at LSU, Reid’s second transfer came from Gonzaga, where he averaged 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per game.

Reid was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 247Sports’ composite rankings, rated as the No. 3 center in the nation. He held offers from Virginia, Kansas, Florida State, NC State, Michigan and Maryland, among others.

Wake Forest faces off against Rutgers tomorrow at 6pm.

This is a breaking news story. More coverage will follow and be updated on when needed.