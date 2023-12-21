How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6)

Time: 3:00 PM Thursday, December 21st, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | LJVM Coliseum (14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network Extra

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Presbyterian at Wake Forest (statbroadcast.com)

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @EssexThayer7 | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -22.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 56 | NET: 83

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 304 | NET: 287

Quad: Q4

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 83-63

Opponent’s Best Win: The Citadel (214)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Florida A&M (332)

Previous Matchup: Wake 69—Presbyterian 48 (2013)

Head to Head All Time: 2-1

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 97% chance to win

The Deacs take home court this afternoon for the final game before Christmas and the final buy game of the 2023-24 season. After today, the Deacs hit conference play for 20 straight ACC opponents before the postseason, so it would be great to get in a final double digit win before the holidays to build a little momentum heading into the toughest portion of the schedule. Hopefully the early tip off time doesn’t lead to another slow start for Wake Forest.

Go Deacs!