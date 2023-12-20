Wake Forest Football: 2024 National Signing Day Recap

Today is the official Early National Signing Day for the 2024 recruiting class, which means it’s time to dust off those fax machines and get ready for the future of Wake Forest Football. The Deacs’ 2024 class is currently ranked 46th in the nation and 11th in the ACC by 247Sports with 21 3-start prospects, though 2 did not sign today due to plans to grey shirt. Here is a quick rundown of all the players who signed today to play for Wake Forest starting next season.
Jeremiah Melvin, WR
Highschool: Cape Fear (Fayetteville, NC)
Measurements: 6-5, 180 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 637
Position Rank: 87
Other Offers: Air Force, Army, Furman, Navy, Old Dominion
Notes:
- 54 receptions for 1,014 yards and 19 TDs in his senior season
- Finished career at Cape Fear with 1,668 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns
- Helped lead the Colts to a 9-3 record this season
- Played just 5 games in his junior year due to injury
Jeremy Hecklinski, QB
Highschool: Walton (Marietta, GA)
Measurements: 6-0, 175 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 627
Position Rank: 41
Other Offers: Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, UCF
Notes:
- Finished 2023 with 3,800 yards and 50 passing touchdowns.
- Led Walton to a 14-1 season and Georgia 7A runners up (Only loss was to Milton in the championship game).
- Finished his high school career with nearly 10,000 passing yards and 107 passing touchdowns.
- 2023 MaxPreps Georgia High School Football Player of the Year
Andrew Hines III, LB
Highschool: Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)
Measurements: 6-1, 214 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 594
Position Rank: 55
Other Offers: App State, Arkansas, BC, Cal, UConn, Duke, GT, Illinois, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Miss St., Missouri, Nebraska, SCar, Tennessee, UVA, VT, WVU,
Notes:
- Finished 2023 with 91 total tackles, 10 TFL, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.
- Helped Woodward finish 2023 12-3 overall and 7-0 in 6A Region 3.
- Georgia 6A State runners up
- Accounted for 220 total tackles, 26 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries in his high school career.
Clinton Richard, OT
Highschool: Hiram (Hiram, GA)
Measurements: 6-4, 280 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 559
Position Rank: 37
Other Offers: App State, Cincinnati, Duke, FSU, GT, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, UNC, Ole Miss, WVU
Notes:
- Offensive line stats don’t really exist, but he was part of an O-Line that helped Hiram rush for 280 yards per game, 7.3 yards per carry, and 39 rushing touchdowns this season.
- Finished 2023 season with 22 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3 sacks on the defensive side of things.
- Helped Hiram finish with a 9-3 record.
Camden Hardy, Edge
Highschool: Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, FL)
Measurements: 6-2, 220 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 754
Position Rank: 50
Other Offers: CMU, UConn, Duke, FAU, Illinois, Liberty, Troy, USF
Notes:
- Stats missing from the 2023 season, but had 109 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks during his sophomore and junior seasons.
- Son of 1995 Butkus Award winner and 1996 #2 overall pick Kevin Hardy
- Times-Union’s Super 11 preseason selection for 2023
Luca Puccinelli, TE
Highschool: Benedictine (Richmond, VA)
Measurements: 6-7, 225 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,254
Position Rank: 67
Other Offers: BC, UConn, Duke, ECU, Liberty, ODU, Rutgers, SCar, VT, WVU
Notes:
- Helped Benedictine finish 11-1 and win the 2023 VISAA State Championship
- Honorable mention All-Metro team 2022
- Stats missing, but he’s 6-7, which is good enough for me.
Ben Grice, WR
Highschool: Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)
Measurements: 6-0, 180 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 822
Position Rank: 110
Other Offers: App State, BC, Cincinnati, Colorado, UConn, ECU, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, Miss St., Missouri, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas A&M, USF
Notes:
- Teammates with Andrew Hines III
- Helped Woodward finish 2023 12-3 overall and 7-0 in 6A Region 3.
- Georgia 6A State runners up
- Finished the season with 53 catches for 971 yards and 11 touchdowns.
- Accounted for almost 2,000 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns in his high school career.
Jack Hines, OT
Highschool: Old Avon Farms Prep (Avon, CT)
Measurements: 6-7, 280 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,191
Position Rank: 90
Other Offers: App State, BC, Florida, FSU, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, WVU
Notes:
- First team All-NEPSAC
- First Team All-Founders
Whittman Whaley, LB
Highschool: Gatlinburg Pittman (Gatlinburg, TN)
Measurements: 6-2, 205 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 884
Position Rank: 77
Other Offers: BC, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Wofford
Notes:
- Finished the season with 93 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery.
- Helped Gatlinburg Pittman to an 11-2 record including 5-0 in 3A Region 1.
- Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalist 2023
Darius Jones, LB
Highschool: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)
Measurements: 6-1, 205 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 993
Position Rank: 87
Other Offers: BC, Charlotte, Colorado, GT, Marshall, Maryland, UMass, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Notes:
Highschool: The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, FL)
Measurements: 6-0, 185 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,341
Position Rank: 133
Other Offers: App State, Charlotte, ECU, Illinois, Liberty, Pitt, Toledo, Tulane, USF, WKU, WMU
Notes:
- Finished 2023 with 39 total tackles, 1 sack, 4 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries.
- Accounted for 122 total tackles, 3 sacks, 7 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries in his high school career.
- Back-to-back state champion as a member of the Benjamin Track and Field Team
- Placed 5th in the state in the 110 Hurdles with a time of 15.31 and 11th in the state in triple jump with a distance of 13.18 meters.
Josh Harrison, Edge
Highschool: Christ School (Arden, NC)
Measurements: 6-3, 215
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,034
Position Rank: 70
Other Offers: App State, Charlotte, Coastal, JMU, Missouri, ODU, WCU
Notes:
- Finished 2023 with 31 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 interception in 7 games.
- Accounted for 114 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery in his high school career.
- Didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year.
- Has an impressive 4.58 weighted GPA
Myles Turpin, S
Highschool: Stone Bridge (Ashburn, VA)
Measurements: 5-11, 175 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,503
Position Rank: 154
Other Offers: Navy, ODU, Columbia, Yale, Dartmouth, Fordham
Notes:
- Finished 2023 with 57 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions.
- Accounted for 209 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions and 2 fumbles recovered in his high school career.
- Washington Post 2023 All-Met First team defense
- Helped Bulldogs overcome an 0-4 start to finish the season 9-5 and advance to the Class 5 championship game.
Tayshaun Burney, CB
Highschool: Carrollwood Day (Tampa, FL)
Measurements: 5-9, 155 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,109
Position Rank: 92
Other Offers: App State, Arkansas State, Duke, FIU, Georgia State, Pitt, SCar, Toledo, Utah, WKU
Notes:
- Finished 2023 with 44 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception.
- Accounted for 120 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 fumbles recovered in his high school career
- Helped the Patriots finish the season with an 8-2 record
- Accomplished track runner: finished 4th in the 400m at the 1A State Championships
Samuel Neely, CB
Highschool: Weddington (Matthews, NC)
Measurements: 6-0, 180 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,326
Position Rank: 122
Other Offers: App State, Charlotte, ECU, Marshall, Princeton, Rhode Island, WVU
Notes:
- 2023 stats missing, but he finished 2022 with 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovered, and 24 passes defended.
- Helped the Warriors to a 14-2 season, including winning the 4A state championship.
Ameir Glenn, DL
Highschool: Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)
Measurements: 6-2, 315 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,345
Position Rank: 144
Other Offers: App State, BC, UConn, Duke, GT, Nebraska, UNC, WVU, WKU
Notes:
- Finished 2023 with 98 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.
- Accounted for 223 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in his high school career.
- Helped the Panthers finish the season with a 9-3 record
Devin Cook, CB
Highschool: Western Branch (Chesapeake, VA)
Measurements: 5-10, 155 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,396
Position Rank: 125
Other Offers: Liberty, ODU
Notes:
- 2nd Team All Region VHSL Class 6
Kendal Howard, DL
Highschool: Lord Botetourt (Daleville, VA)
Measurements: 6-3, 255 lbs.
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 1,025
Position Rank: 115
Other Offers: JMU, Louisville, Marshall, NC State, ODU, VT, WVU
Notes:
- Finished his junior season with 20 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two blocked punts and one defensive touchdown.
- Second team All-State in 2022
- Helped the Cavaliers to a 9-3 record this season
Dominic DeLuca, DL
Highschool: Hun School (Greenwich, CT)
Measurements: 6-6, 250 lbs
Rating: 3-star
2024 Class Rank: 2,064
Position Rank: 110
Other Offers: Temple, Ball State, Charlotte, UConn, Maryland
Notes:
- First Team All MAPL
- Finished 2022 with 21 receptions for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns
- Didn’t play tight end until his senior year of high school
- 14 receptions for 287 yards and 1 TD in a post grad year at Hun
Congratulations to all on signing and welcome to Wake Forest!
Go Deacs!
