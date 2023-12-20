Wake Forest Football: 2024 National Signing Day Recap

Today is the official Early National Signing Day for the 2024 recruiting class, which means it’s time to dust off those fax machines and get ready for the future of Wake Forest Football. The Deacs’ 2024 class is currently ranked 46th in the nation and 11th in the ACC by 247Sports with 21 3-start prospects, though 2 did not sign today due to plans to grey shirt. Here is a quick rundown of all the players who signed today to play for Wake Forest starting next season.

Jeremiah Melvin, WR

Highschool: Cape Fear (Fayetteville, NC)

Measurements: 6-5, 180 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 637

Position Rank: 87

Other Offers: Air Force, Army, Furman, Navy, Old Dominion

: @jmells1

Notes:

54 receptions for 1,014 yards and 19 TDs in his senior season

Finished career at Cape Fear with 1,668 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns

Helped lead the Colts to a 9-3 record this season

Played just 5 games in his junior year due to injury

Jeremy Hecklinski, QB

Highschool: Walton (Marietta, GA)

Measurements: 6-0, 175 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 627

Position Rank: 41

Other Offers: Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, UCF

: @JHecklinski

Notes:

Finished 2023 with 3,800 yards and 50 passing touchdowns.

Led Walton to a 14-1 season and Georgia 7A runners up (Only loss was to Milton in the championship game).

Finished his high school career with nearly 10,000 passing yards and 107 passing touchdowns.

2023 MaxPreps Georgia High School Football Player of the Year

Andrew Hines III, LB

Highschool: Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Measurements: 6-1, 214 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 594

Position Rank: 55

Other Offers: App State, Arkansas, BC, Cal, UConn, Duke, GT, Illinois, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Miss St., Missouri, Nebraska, SCar, Tennessee, UVA, VT, WVU,

: @AndrewHinesIII1

Notes:

Finished 2023 with 91 total tackles, 10 TFL, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.

Helped Woodward finish 2023 12-3 overall and 7-0 in 6A Region 3.

Georgia 6A State runners up

Accounted for 220 total tackles, 26 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries in his high school career.

Clinton Richard, OT

Highschool: Hiram (Hiram, GA)

Measurements: 6-4, 280 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 559

Position Rank: 37

Other Offers: App State, Cincinnati, Duke, FSU, GT, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, UNC, Ole Miss, WVU

: @D1clinton

Notes:

Offensive line stats don’t really exist, but he was part of an O-Line that helped Hiram rush for 280 yards per game, 7.3 yards per carry, and 39 rushing touchdowns this season.

Finished 2023 season with 22 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3 sacks on the defensive side of things.

Helped Hiram finish with a 9-3 record.

Camden Hardy, Edge

Highschool: Atlantic Coast (Jacksonville, FL)

Measurements: 6-2, 220 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 754

Position Rank: 50

Other Offers: CMU, UConn, Duke, FAU, Illinois, Liberty, Troy, USF

: @CamdenHardy9

Notes:

Stats missing from the 2023 season, but had 109 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks during his sophomore and junior seasons.

Son of 1995 Butkus Award winner and 1996 #2 overall pick Kevin Hardy

Times-Union’s Super 11 preseason selection for 2023

Luca Puccinelli, TE

Highschool: Benedictine (Richmond, VA)

Measurements: 6-7, 225 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,254

Position Rank: 67

Other Offers: BC, UConn, Duke, ECU, Liberty, ODU, Rutgers, SCar, VT, WVU

: @LucaPooch22

Notes:

Helped Benedictine finish 11-1 and win the 2023 VISAA State Championship

Honorable mention All-Metro team 2022

Stats missing, but he’s 6-7, which is good enough for me.

Ben Grice, WR

Highschool: Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Measurements: 6-0, 180 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 822

Position Rank: 110

Other Offers: App State, BC, Cincinnati, Colorado, UConn, ECU, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, Miss St., Missouri, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas A&M, USF

: @BenGrice_

Notes:

Teammates with Andrew Hines III

Helped Woodward finish 2023 12-3 overall and 7-0 in 6A Region 3.

Georgia 6A State runners up

Finished the season with 53 catches for 971 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Accounted for almost 2,000 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns in his high school career.

Jack Hines, OT

Highschool: Old Avon Farms Prep (Avon, CT)

Measurements: 6-7, 280 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,191

Position Rank: 90

Other Offers: App State, BC, Florida, FSU, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, WVU

: @Jack_hines77

Notes:

First team All-NEPSAC

First Team All-Founders

Whittman Whaley, LB

Highschool: Gatlinburg Pittman (Gatlinburg, TN)

Measurements: 6-2, 205 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 884

Position Rank: 77

Other Offers: BC, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Wofford

: @WhittmanWhaley

Notes:

Finished the season with 93 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery.

Helped Gatlinburg Pittman to an 11-2 record including 5-0 in 3A Region 1.

Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalist 2023

Darius Jones, LB

Highschool: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

Measurements: 6-1, 205 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 993

Position Rank: 87

Other Offers: BC, Charlotte, Colorado, GT, Marshall, Maryland, UMass, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

: @darius__9k

Notes:

Jacob Cosby-Mosley, S

Highschool: The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, FL)

Measurements: 6-0, 185 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,341

Position Rank: 133

Other Offers: App State, Charlotte, ECU, Illinois, Liberty, Pitt, Toledo, Tulane, USF, WKU, WMU

: @JCosbyMosley

Notes:

Finished 2023 with 39 total tackles, 1 sack, 4 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Accounted for 122 total tackles, 3 sacks, 7 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries in his high school career.

Back-to-back state champion as a member of the Benjamin Track and Field Team

Placed 5th in the state in the 110 Hurdles with a time of 15.31 and 11th in the state in triple jump with a distance of 13.18 meters.

Josh Harrison, Edge

Highschool: Christ School (Arden, NC)

Measurements: 6-3, 215

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,034

Position Rank: 70

Other Offers: App State, Charlotte, Coastal, JMU, Missouri, ODU, WCU

: @joshharrisonsc

Notes:

Finished 2023 with 31 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 interception in 7 games.

Accounted for 114 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery in his high school career.

Didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year.

Has an impressive 4.58 weighted GPA

Myles Turpin, S

Highschool: Stone Bridge (Ashburn, VA)

Measurements: 5-11, 175 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,503

Position Rank: 154

Other Offers: Navy, ODU, Columbia, Yale, Dartmouth, Fordham

: @mylesturpin0

Notes:

Finished 2023 with 57 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions.

Accounted for 209 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions and 2 fumbles recovered in his high school career.

Washington Post 2023 All-Met First team defense

Helped Bulldogs overcome an 0-4 start to finish the season 9-5 and advance to the Class 5 championship game.

Tayshaun Burney, CB

Highschool: Carrollwood Day (Tampa, FL)

Measurements: 5-9, 155 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,109

Position Rank: 92

Other Offers: App State, Arkansas State, Duke, FIU, Georgia State, Pitt, SCar, Toledo, Utah, WKU

: @TayshaunBurney4

Notes:

Finished 2023 with 44 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception.

Accounted for 120 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 2 fumbles recovered in his high school career

Helped the Patriots finish the season with an 8-2 record

Accomplished track runner: finished 4th in the 400m at the 1A State Championships

Samuel Neely, CB

Highschool: Weddington (Matthews, NC)

Measurements: 6-0, 180 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,326

Position Rank: 122

Other Offers: App State, Charlotte, ECU, Marshall, Princeton, Rhode Island, WVU

: @SamNeely14

Notes:

2023 stats missing, but he finished 2022 with 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovered, and 24 passes defended.

Helped the Warriors to a 14-2 season, including winning the 4A state championship.

Ameir Glenn, DL

Highschool: Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA)

Measurements: 6-2, 315 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,345

Position Rank: 144

Other Offers: App State, BC, UConn, Duke, GT, Nebraska, UNC, WVU, WKU

: @GlennAmeir

Notes:

Finished 2023 with 98 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks.

Accounted for 223 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7 sacks in his high school career.

Helped the Panthers finish the season with a 9-3 record

Devin Cook, CB

Highschool: Western Branch (Chesapeake, VA)

Measurements: 5-10, 155 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,396

Position Rank: 125

Other Offers: Liberty, ODU

: @DJCook06

Notes:

2nd Team All Region VHSL Class 6

Kendal Howard, DL

Highschool: Lord Botetourt (Daleville, VA)

Measurements: 6-3, 255 lbs.

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 1,025

Position Rank: 115

Other Offers: JMU, Louisville, Marshall, NC State, ODU, VT, WVU

: @kendalhoward0

Notes:

Finished his junior season with 20 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two blocked punts and one defensive touchdown.

Second team All-State in 2022

Helped the Cavaliers to a 9-3 record this season

Dominic DeLuca, DL

Highschool: Hun School (Greenwich, CT)

Measurements: 6-6, 250 lbs

Rating: 3-star

2024 Class Rank: 2,064

Position Rank: 110

Other Offers: Temple, Ball State, Charlotte, UConn, Maryland

: @Dom_DeLuca9

Notes:

First Team All MAPL

Finished 2022 with 21 receptions for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns

Didn’t play tight end until his senior year of high school

14 receptions for 287 yards and 1 TD in a post grad year at Hun

Congratulations to all on signing and welcome to Wake Forest!

Go Deacs!