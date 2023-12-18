How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) vs. Delaware State Hornets (6-7)

Time: 7:00 PM Saturday, December 18th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | LJVM Coliseum (14,665 capacity)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Delaware State at Wake Forest (statbroadcast.com)

Spread: Wake -20.5

Over/Under: 144.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 62 | NET: 88

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 293 | NET: 271

Quad: Q4

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 81-62

Opponent’s Best Win: Chicago St. (315)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: NJIT (347)

Previous Matchup: Wake 111—Delaware St. 51 (2020)

Head to Head All Time: 1-1

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 96% chance to win

It seems like it has been forever since the Deacs have had a basketball game. After 9 days off after beating NJIT, Wake is finally getting back on the court tonight for another post exam buy game. Once again, the Deacs should win this game by a big margin but winning the game by any margin in the first priority. I’m sure I don’t need to remind Wake fans that the Hornets came into Winston-Salem in 2014 and left LJVM Coliseum with a 72-65 win over the Deacs. With just 1 more buy game before the conference slate starts, this game should give Wake the chance to get some rust off and get back into the flow of playing games.

Go Deacs!