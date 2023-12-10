BREAKING: Transfer QB Hank Bachmeier commits to Wake Forest

Less than two weeks after a pair of Wake Forest quarterbacks who started in games this season entered the transfer portal — Mitch Griffis and Santino Marucci — the Demon Deacons found a potential answer to who will start at the position in 2024. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Louisiana Tech QB Hank Bachmeier has committed to Wake Forest.

This will be Bachmeier’s sixth season of college football after four years at Boise State and a year-long stop in Louisiana. He’s thrown for 8,663 yards, 51 touchdowns and 24 interceptions with a career completion percentage of 63%. 2,058 of those yards came this past season for the Bulldogs.

In 2021, Bachmeier tossed for over 3,000 yards with Boise State, recording 20 touchdowns. He played in just four games the following season, allowing for a redshirt, and dealt with a shoulder injury with the Bulldogs.

Before the addition of Bachmeier, Michael Kern, Charlie Gilliam and Jeremy Hecklinski were the remaining scholarship quarterbacks on the Wake Forest roster leading into the 2024 season.

This is breaking news. More coverage will be available as this story develops.