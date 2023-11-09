LISTEN: Double Episode - Wake Forest basketball battles back, football gives one away

DOUBLE EPISODE

Essex and Ben recap Wake Forest’s back-and-forth blowout 101-78 victory over Elon, focusing on the stellar play of the guards and how the freshmen looked in their intro to regular season college ball. Then, the crew looks ahead to the Deacs’ next contest on the road at Georgia and discuss why Wake’s true big men need to find their groove fast. Plus, another conversation on the Efton Reid situation.

Lastly, BOTG reviews the football team’s heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Duke and gives predictions for Saturday’s home rivalry affair against NC State.

All that and more on the Boots On The Ground Pod.