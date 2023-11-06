How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) vs. Elon Phoenix (0-0)

Time: 8 PM Monday, November 6th, 2023
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity
TV: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+
Streaming: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Elon at Wake Forest (statbroadcast.com)
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @EssexThayer7 @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake -19.5
Over/Under: 141.5
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 73 | NET: N/A
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 330 | NET: N/A
Quad: 4
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 81-61
Opponent’s Best Win: N/A
Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A
Previous Matchup: Wake 89—Elon 70 (2010)
Head to Head All Time: 8-0
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 95%
Basketball season is finally here! The Deacs tip off the 2023-24 season tonight against the Elon Phoenix and are looking to build off their impressive comeback win over Alabama in a scrimmage/exhibition last weekend. With a combination of returning players and some fresh faces, the journey to the 2024 NCAA Tournament begins tonight!
Go Deacs!
Loading comments...