How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) vs. Elon Phoenix (0-0)

Time: 8 PM Monday, November 6th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity

TV: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+

Streaming: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Elon at Wake Forest (statbroadcast.com)

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @EssexThayer7 @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -19.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 73 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 330 | NET: N/A

Quad: 4

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 81-61

Opponent’s Best Win: N/A

Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A

Previous Matchup: Wake 89—Elon 70 (2010)

Head to Head All Time: 8-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 95%

Basketball season is finally here! The Deacs tip off the 2023-24 season tonight against the Elon Phoenix and are looking to build off their impressive comeback win over Alabama in a scrimmage/exhibition last weekend. With a combination of returning players and some fresh faces, the journey to the 2024 NCAA Tournament begins tonight!

Go Deacs!