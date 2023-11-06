Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 10

Opponent’s Record Team W L Team W L Vanderbilt 2 8 Old Dominion 4 5 Georgia Tech 5 4 Clemson 5 4 Virginia Tech 4 5 Pittsburgh 2 7 Florida State 9 0 Duke 6 3 NC State 6 3 Notre Dame 7 3 Syracuse 4 5 Total 54 47

Vanderbilt 15—Auburn 31

Realistically, Vandy’s only hope for another win is this week against South Carolina. If they don’t get that one, it’s going to be another year with 0 SEC wins, making the Commodores winless in the conference for 3 out of the past 4 years.

Old Dominion 24—Coastal Carolina 28

Grant Wilson had another solid day for the Monarchs with 172 yards and 3 touchdowns, but ODU couldn’t overcome giving up 278 yards to the Coastal Carolina rushing attack. Old Dominion needs to win 2 of their final 3 games (@ Liberty, @ GA Southern, Georgia State) to get bowl eligible.

Georgia Tech 45—Virginia 17

Pretty expected result considering UVA has just 2 wins this season. Haynes King continues to prove me wrong by playing incredibly well, accounting for 290 total yards and 3 touchdowns in this one. The Yellow Jackets need just 1 win to make a bowl for the first time since 2018, but they do have a pretty tough schedule with Clemson, Syracuse, and #2 Georgia coming up.

Clemson 31—#15 Notre Dame 23

Sam Hartman just can’t beat Clemson. The 6th year senior had a miserable day, throwing for 146 yards and 2 interceptions (1 pick-6) while completing just 13 of his 30 pass attempts. Phil Mafah carried the weight for the Tigers in the absence of Will Shipley, running for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns to pull off the upset win.

Virginia Tech 3—#13 Louisville 34

It appears Louisville is just really good this year. A week after shutting out the Blue Devils, the Cardinals’ defense held the Hokies to 140 total yards and just 3 points. Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo outgained and outscored VT all by himself, running the ball 11 times for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Cardinals seem destined for a matchup with FSU in the ACC Championship Game at this point.

Pitt 7—#4 Florida State 24

Not as big of a win for the Seminoles that I would have expected considering how bad Pitt has been this season. Jordan Travis continues to be the best QB in the ACC, throwing for 360 yards and 1 touchdown in this one. While they won’t get a lot of style points for this win, the Noles clinched their spot in the ACC Championship Game and stayed unbeaten. There is, however, a chance that Washington jumps them at #4 in the playoff rankings after beating USC on the road this weekend.

NC State 20—Miami 6

After starting the season off a little slowly, the Wolfpack now have back-to-back wins over Clemson and Miami and look like one of the better teams in the ACC. While their offense isn’t stellar (just 231 total yards), the Wolfpack defense is so good that it gives NC State a good chance to win any game—the Pack held the Canes to 292 total yards and forced 4 turnovers from QB Tyler Van Dyke.

Syracuse 10—Boston College 17

The Eagles have been one of the biggest surprises of the ACC so far this season. After starting the year 1-3 and beating Holy Cross by 3 points, BC has now ripped off 5 straight wins to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2019. Syracuse is just the opposite, as the Orange have now lost 5 in a row. Backup QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed just 7 of his 17 passes for 37 yards and 4 interceptions. If Garrett Shrader is out for any significant amount of time, the Orange may not win another game this season.