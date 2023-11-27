Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 12

The 2023 football season has mercifully come to an end, but for the sake of the completion, let’s run through the games.

Opponent’s Record Team W L Team W L Vanderbilt 2 10 Old Dominion 6 6 Georgia Tech 6 6 Clemson 8 4 Virginia Tech 6 6 Pittsburgh 3 9 Florida State 12 0 Duke 7 5 NC State 9 3 Notre Dame 9 3 Syracuse 6 6 Total 74 58

So, at the end of the season, the Wake Forest FBS opponents finished with a combined 74-58 record (average 6.7 wins per team) with every team but Pitt and Vanderbilt making a bowl game. The teams Wake Forest managed to beat combined for an impressive 11-25 record, with ODU barely making a bowl and Vandy and Pitt combining for 5 wins.

Old Dominion 25—Georgia State 24

ODU gets bowl eligible on the final play of the game on a Grant Wilson walk off TD run.

Georgia Tech 23—#1 Georgia 31

Georgia Tech shocked me by holding their own against the #1 team in the country. Maybe Georgia isn’t as good as everyone thinks.

#24 Clemson 16—South Carolina 7

The Tigers finish the season on a 4 game winning streak to finish 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. Hopefully Clemson fans don’t put the expectation over appreciation next season.

Virginia Tech 55—Virginia 17

Virginia Tech gets to 6 wins by beating in-state rival Virginia.

Pitt 19—Duke 30

Pitt joins Wake and UVA as the 3 ACC teams not going bowling this year. Duke loses Elko to Texas A&M, so they will probably drop off next season.

#5 Florida State 24—Florida 15

Even without Jordan Travis, FSU stays a perfect 12-0 on the season. The only thing standing between them and the playoff is an ACC Championship Game against Louisville.

#18 Notre Dame 56—Stanford 23

Future ACC member Stanford was helpless against fake ACC member Notre Dame as Audric Estime ran for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns.