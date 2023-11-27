Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 12

The 2023 football season has mercifully come to an end, but for the sake of the completion, let’s run through the games.
Opponent’s Record
|Team
|W
|L
|Team
|W
|L
|Vanderbilt
|2
|10
|Old Dominion
|6
|6
|Georgia Tech
|6
|6
|Clemson
|8
|4
|Virginia Tech
|6
|6
|Pittsburgh
|3
|9
|Florida State
|12
|0
|Duke
|7
|5
|NC State
|9
|3
|Notre Dame
|9
|3
|Syracuse
|6
|6
|Total
|74
|58
So, at the end of the season, the Wake Forest FBS opponents finished with a combined 74-58 record (average 6.7 wins per team) with every team but Pitt and Vanderbilt making a bowl game. The teams Wake Forest managed to beat combined for an impressive 11-25 record, with ODU barely making a bowl and Vandy and Pitt combining for 5 wins.
Old Dominion 25—Georgia State 24
ODU gets bowl eligible on the final play of the game on a Grant Wilson walk off TD run.
Georgia Tech 23—#1 Georgia 31
Georgia Tech shocked me by holding their own against the #1 team in the country. Maybe Georgia isn’t as good as everyone thinks.
#24 Clemson 16—South Carolina 7
The Tigers finish the season on a 4 game winning streak to finish 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC. Hopefully Clemson fans don’t put the expectation over appreciation next season.
Virginia Tech 55—Virginia 17
Virginia Tech gets to 6 wins by beating in-state rival Virginia.
Pitt 19—Duke 30
Pitt joins Wake and UVA as the 3 ACC teams not going bowling this year. Duke loses Elko to Texas A&M, so they will probably drop off next season.
#5 Florida State 24—Florida 15
Even without Jordan Travis, FSU stays a perfect 12-0 on the season. The only thing standing between them and the playoff is an ACC Championship Game against Louisville.
#18 Notre Dame 56—Stanford 23
Future ACC member Stanford was helpless against fake ACC member Notre Dame as Audric Estime ran for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns.
