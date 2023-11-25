How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7, 1-6) vs Syracuse Orange (5-6, 1-6)

Game Info
Time: 2 PM, Saturday, November 25th, 2023
Location: Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome (49,057 capacity, FieldTurf)
TV: CW
Streaming: CW App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7
Instagram: @WakeFootball
Uniforms: Gold Helmets, White Jerseys, White Pants
Spread: Wake +2
Over/Under: 43.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 30% chance to win
Previous Matchup: Wake 45—Syracuse 35 (2022)
All Time: 6-6
Opponent’s Last: 22-31 loss to Georgia Tech
Weather Forecast: Dome
The final game of the 2023 Wake Forest football season is here. The Deacs are in upstate New York to take on the Syracuse Orange in a game that will determine which team finishes the season dead last in the ACC. Despite that, Syracuse can get to a bowl with a win, while the Deacs can also get to a bowl with a win combined with a little help.
Updated bowl eligibility tracker: 69 teams in, 13 are needed. 18 teams still alive today. Of the 18, 11 favored (8 by a TD or less). Plus order 5-7 teams will fill spots based on APR rankings. JMU & Jax State will get in before teams w/5-7 records ⤵️https://t.co/Ow24zflzME— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 25, 2023
Go Deacs!
