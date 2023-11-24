How To Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3)

Time: 1 PM Friday November 24th, 2023

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | LJVM Coliseum (14,665 capacity)

TV: ACCNX / ESPN+

Streaming: ACCNX / ESPN+

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Charleston Southern at Wake Forest (statbroadcast.com)

Spread: TBA

Over/Under: TBA

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 80 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 343 | NET: N/A

Quad: Not available until NET rankings come out

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 83-63

Opponent’s Best Win: Johnson and Wales (USCAA)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Bethune Cookman (347)

Previous Matchup: Wake 95—CSU 59 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 2-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 95% chance to win

Happy Thanksgiving! The Deacs are back in the Joel for a Black Friday matchup against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Wake is coming off a disappointing performance in the Charleston Classic—winning just 1 of their 3 games—so hopefully the Deacs can get back into the win column today. Charleston Southern has not beaten a division I team this year, so this one really shouldn’t be close.

Go Deacs!