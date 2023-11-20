Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 11

Another rough, rough week for the Deacs, so let’s just run through this as quickly as possible.

Opponent’s Record Team W L Team W L Vanderbilt 2 9 Old Dominion 5 6 Georgia Tech 6 5 Clemson 7 4 Virginia Tech 5 6 Pittsburgh 3 8 Florida State 11 0 Duke 6 5 NC State 8 3 Notre Dame 8 3 Syracuse 5 6 Total 66 55

Old Dominion 20—Georgia Southern 17

Old Dominion moves to 5-6 on the season, giving them a chance to be Wake’s only current win to go to a bowl game this season.

Georgia Tech 31—Syracuse 22

Georgia Tech is officially going bowling after beating a pretty broken Syracuse team that is on the 3rd string QB. The big news from this game is that Syracuse Head Coach Dino Babers was fired on Sunday, meaning the Deacs will be up against an interim coach next week to close out the season.

Clemson 31—#20 North Carolina 20

Just when it looked like Clemson might finish the season fighting for bowl eligibility, they have put together back-to-back ranked wins over UNC and Notre Dame. While they won’t be playing for an ACC championship or a playoff spot this season, the Tigers are putting everything together and closing out strong.

Virginia Tech 28—NC State 35

Dave Doeren has done an incredible job with the Wolfpack this season. Despite all the turmoil at the quarterback position, the Pack are 8-3 and could be on their way to a 10-win season if they beat the Tar Heels this weekend. I never would have guessed they would be sitting at 5-2 in the ACC after the way they looked in their first few games.

Pitt 24—Boston College 16

Wake Forest’s only ACC win benched their second QB of the season, electing to start Nate Yarnell over Christian Veilleux. The change paid off for Narduzzi, as the Panthers got their 2nd ACC win of the season.

#4 Florida State 58—North Alabama 13

The Noles stay unbeaten, but this was a Pyrrhic victory of sorts for FSU. Starting QB Jordan Travis seriously injured his leg early in the game, and it looks he like will be done for the season. The Seminoles have just 1 game remaining to finish the season a perfect 12-0—a rivalry game against the Florida Gators, who also just lost their starting QB for the season.

Duke 27—Virginia 30

The Cavs get their 2nd ACC win of the season, leaving this week’s matchup between Syracuse and Wake Forest as the battle for dead last in the ACC.