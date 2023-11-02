How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-4) vs Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2)

Game Info

Time: 7:30 PM Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

Location: Durham, NC | Wallace Wade Stadium (40,004 capacity, Bermuda grass)

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI | @EssexThayer7

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Black Helmets, White Jerseys, White Pants

Spread: Wake +12.5

Over/Under: 44.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 18% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 31—Duke 34 (2022)

All Time: 38-55-2

Opponent’s Last: 0-23 loss to #18 Louisville

Weather Forecast: 54 degrees and clear

The Deacs are still searching for their 2nd ACC win of the season, and they head to Durham tonight to try to get it against the Duke Blue Devils. Former Wake Forest DC Mike Elko has done a fantastic job turning the Blue Devils around over the past 2 season, and they will be a very tough game for Wake Forest to win on the road. While Duke has dropped 3 of their last 4 games, those losses all came against ranked opponents (Notre Dame, FSU, Louisville). A win tonight would be massive for Wake Forest’s bowl hopes, as it would mean the Deacs only need to win 1 of their final 3 games to go to an 8th straight bowl game.

Go Deacs!